Six nations: England & # 39; brutal & # 39; against France youth in Paris | Rugby Union News





Eddie Jones has questioned Fabien Galthie's approach by dropping several experienced players from France

Eddie Jones increased the pressure on France before the inaugural Six Nations game on Sunday by questioning whether his new side could cope with England's "brutal,quot; approach.

Jones has retained most of the team that led England to the World Cup final last year, while France's new coach, Fabien Galthie, named 19 players with no limit on his team of 42 nations, Six Nations .

They are moving towards the 2023 World Cup, which will be played in France, but Jones thinks they should be worried before Sunday's game.

"It's a young French team that won the U-20 World Cup and is moving towards the World Cup in 2023," Jones said. "There are a couple of ways you can go that way.

Galthie will take over his first test as coach of France when England travels to Paris on Sunday

"When I took over England in 2016, I kept experienced players and brought young players. The rugby of the test matches requires experience and France decided not to have experience, they left with the youth. And they could be wrong, they could be Right .

"We don't know, but he will test those young players because they will never have played against a physical brutality and intensity with which we are going to play on Sunday."

"This is not domestic rugby. You don't get that intensity in domestic rugby. That's why you call it Test rugby. You don't get it in U20 competitions."

"Then, in stages, they will look at each other to know where the answers will come from. There aren't many of them who have experienced that before."

"They have no experienced players to call to say & # 39; what do you do? & # 39; and that will be our intention. We played with that physical brutality for the past four years and we just want to improve on that."