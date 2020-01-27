Sheffield United returns for Genk Sander Berge midfielder | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbf1cfb6acc61607d07e302e5d1b5b2f711% %MINIFYHTMLbf1cfb6acc61607d07e302e5d1b5b2f712%





It is believed that Genk is prepared to accept £ 17 million for the international Sander Berge of Norway

Sheffield United has reopened negotiations on a £ 17 million deal with Belgian side Genk to sign its Norwegian international midfielder Sander Berge.

The two sides resumed talks in the last days after the Blades did not sign Berge in the summer.

The player has a remaining year in his contract this summer and it is believed that Genk is willing to sell for £ 17 million.

Sander Berge has impressed by Genk and played against Liverpool in the Champions League

West Ham and Burnley have also been following the 21-year-old, who played a key role in Genk to secure the Belgian league title last season.

Berge has appeared more than 100 times for Genk since joining in 2017, along with 20 caps for his country.

Having rejected a move to Bramall Lane in the summer, it is believed that the former Valerenga is interested in moving to South Yorkshire after the impressive start of United's life in the Premier League.

