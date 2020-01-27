Shareef O & # 39; Neal shares Kobe Bryant's last message hours before the crash

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.
On Sunday, Shaquille O & # 39; Nealson of Shareef O & # 39; Neal He paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend with a moving publication. Showing his close bond with the former NBA student, the UCLA college basketball player shared screenshots of his last exchange with Kobe, which occurred hours before his fatal helicopter accident that same day.
"Are you okay fam?" The final message of Kobe is read, which he sent to verify Shareef after announcing that he would leave UCLA Bruins. The 20-year-old replied: "Yes! I just did this job trying to discover my next move … How have you been?"
Reflecting on his devastating and seizure loss, Shareef captioned the post, "The first were messages of THIS MORNING! … I wish I hadn't slept to talk to you! I can't even think right now … I'm glad we could join us over the years … not only were you a great-uncle but you were also a coach and mentor to me … "
He also shared a series of photos of himself and Kobe over the years, including a sweet photo of Shaquille and Kobe from his Lakers days.
To conclude the emotional post, Shareef also included a screenshot of another 2018 Kobe message to wish the young athlete a speedy recovery before his open heart surgery.
He continued: "I love you man … thanks for everything you've done … for this city, for the world of basketball and for me … I won't let you down … he always counted on me and lifted me up. I love you , uncle ".
Shortly after the news that Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryantand seven other people had died, Shaquille turned to social networks to mourn his old friend and teammate.
"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of (losing) my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant," he tweeted along with a series of photos. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."
Then he added: "Kobe was much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I hugged his children as if they were mine and he hugged my children as if they were his." "Her baby, Gigi, was born the same day as my youngest daughter, Me & # 39; Arah."
Our thoughts are with Kobe's loved ones during this time.
