Shareef O & # 39; Neal shares Kobe Bryant's last message hours before the crash

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.

On Sunday, Shaquille O & # 39; Nealson of Shareef O & # 39; Neal He paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend with a moving publication. Showing his close bond with the former NBA student, the UCLA college basketball player shared screenshots of his last exchange with Kobe, which occurred hours before his fatal helicopter accident that same day.

"Are you okay fam?" The final message of Kobe is read, which he sent to verify Shareef after announcing that he would leave UCLA Bruins. The 20-year-old replied: "Yes! I just did this job trying to discover my next move … How have you been?"

Reflecting on his devastating and seizure loss, Shareef captioned the post, "The first were messages of THIS MORNING! … I wish I hadn't slept to talk to you! I can't even think right now … I'm glad we could join us over the years … not only were you a great-uncle but you were also a coach and mentor to me … "

He also shared a series of photos of himself and Kobe over the years, including a sweet photo of Shaquille and Kobe from his Lakers days.