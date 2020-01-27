Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, reveals that Kobe Bryant sent him a message hours before his tragic death

Just a few hours before Kobe Bryant died this Sunday, the NBA legend sent a text message to Shareef O & # 39; Neal, son of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, according to a report by People magazine.

Not long after it was revealed that Kobe had passed away, the 20-year-old college athlete shared a screenshot of the message he received from Kobe that same day. Bryant asked him in the message, "Are you okay fam?"

Kobe sent the message around 8:29 in the morning, and Shareef responded only a few hours later. Bryant never responded to Shareef's message because his helicopter crashed around 10:00 in the morning.

Literally this morning he contacted me … .😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm – Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

In addition to sharing a moving message for Kobe, Shareef also released one for Gianna, who also died in the accident. The death of Kobe Bryant was a big surprise to almost everyone in the world today.

Shareef shared a message at the time of the news reports saying: "It can't be real, please don't be real, please don't be real." Shareef also treated his own tragic situation in the past.

Shareef fans know that he previously announced that he would leave the University of California after only thirteen games due to necessary surgery.

Shareef was diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery and needed open heart surgery. In September, Shareef shared the news with people online, claiming he discovered he had a serious heart problem.

In his social media account, Shareef said that any day could have been the last in court if he had not been treated at the right time. "My health is the most important thing," added the 20-year-old basketball player. Shareef O'Neal, like his father, is extremely tall, with a huge 6 & # 39; 9 ".

He explained in past interviews what led him to become a great basketball player. During a disappointing performance at the Amateur Athletic Union one night, he told himself that he would do everything possible to prove that everyone was wrong and doubted him. Shareef's father, Shaquille, quarreled with Kobe Bryant and was later switched to the Miami Heat in 2004.



