Shaquille O & # 39; Neal reflects on the death of Kobe Bryant: "He was much more than an athlete,quot;

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal said "there were no words,quot; that could describe the tragedy and pain he felt after learning of Kobe Bryant's death.

O & # 39; Neal joined the Lakers in 1996, the same year the franchise selected Bryant. The two were teammates until 2004 when O & # 39; Neal was changed to the Miami Heat after a dispute with the team. In their time together, the couple won three NBA championships.

"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi and my brother Kobe. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers. On board. sick right now, "O & # 39; Neal wrote on Twitter. "Kobe was much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I hugged his children as if they were mine and he hugged my children as if they were his. His baby Gigi was born the same day that my youngest daughter, Me & # 39; Arah ".

The relationship of O & # 39; Neal and Bryant had some faint moments as teammates, but they reconciled in their post-NBA careers. After Bryant's last game in 2016, O & # 39; Neal called Bryant "the best Laker in history."

