Shaq reveals his greatest regret for the friendship with Kobe Bryant

You can't talk about the history of Los Angeles Lakers without mentioning Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Y Kobe Bryant.

The two dominated the basketball court together from 1996 to 2004 and, although they had their share of ups and downs at the time, the two became a family.

When it was learned that the NBA superstar, 41, had died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, Shaq went to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the legend that had helped him and the Lakers to get three. Consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002.

"There are no words to express the pain I am going through in this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my friend and my friend," Shaq wrote. along with a series of photos of him and Kobe on and off the court.

On Monday, Shaq paid tribute to his old friend in his podcast The great podcast with Shaq, opening up about the moment he found out about Kobe's death, thinking it was a hoax, reaching Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant and how his shocking death "will hurt for a long, long time."