Shaq reveals his greatest regret for the friendship with Kobe Bryant

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
You can't talk about the history of Los Angeles Lakers without mentioning Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Y Kobe Bryant.
The two dominated the basketball court together from 1996 to 2004 and, although they had their share of ups and downs at the time, the two became a family.
When it was learned that the NBA superstar, 41, had died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, Shaq went to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the legend that had helped him and the Lakers to get three. Consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002.
"There are no words to express the pain I am going through in this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my friend and my friend," Shaq wrote. along with a series of photos of him and Kobe on and off the court.
On Monday, Shaq paid tribute to his old friend in his podcast The great podcast with Shaq, opening up about the moment he found out about Kobe's death, thinking it was a hoax, reaching Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant and how his shocking death "will hurt for a long, long time."
"I am not well. I am sick. I am overcoming the death of my sister … I have not been sleeping since her death, because it is, you know, not thinking of only the good times, but thinking of the times when there might be ( done something), or I could have said something, or I could have loved them more, or I could have shown them more support, "says Shaq. "And the same thing happened when I discovered this news. I was down working with Shaqir when my other son showed me the TMZ clip."
The 47-year-old adds that when his son showed him the images of the helicopter crash scene, he "yelled,quot; to get that shit out of my face "because he thought it was just a hoax.
"I didn't want to believe it," he continues. "Then everyone calls me, & # 39; is it true? Is it true? & # 39; So, I think it shouldn't be a hoax because the whole world knows this information. So now I'm saying, please, don't be true please don't be true please don't be true and I'm looking and then you get confirmation sad enough and then you know your daughter was with him i didn't do anything i haven't eaten i haven't asleep. I'm watching all the tapes. I'm sick right now. "
During the podcast episode, the retired NBA player also shared what his relationship with Kobe was like.
"Our relationship was that of brothers. We are brothers," he continues. "When I saw Kobe and his daughters, I loved them. When he saw my sons, he loved them. If you looked at my sons' Instagram … he talked to (Shareef O & # 39; Neal) yesterday morning … so everything that is documented between us, was never unpleasant, it's just, listen, this is what the brothers do. I have a younger brother, we fight all the time but guess what? I love."
He adds: "And I love Kobe Bryant. I'm the first to say, hey, I have four rings and I know I couldn't have got three without him … I'm glad we got close. But just sit down and say, What if? What if? "
Shaq's 20-year-old son, Shareef, also visited Instagram to share Kobe's screenshots by sending him private messages for review.
"I am crying while reading these messages," wrote the young basketball player. "Even when I was at my worst moment you checked me so often, I really appreciate you for that."
The former Laker continued: "I know he will be remembered and all that, but I wish he were here. I wish I could tell him something."
Shaq also shared that he contacted Vanessa on Sunday and spoke with his sister to offer his condolences. "My heart is with Vanessa because she lost two. She lost her beautiful Gigi who was born the same day as my 13 year old daughter and that is what really hurts," he says. "Things like this will always hurt."
MATT CAMPBELL / AFP through Getty Images
When asked if he would like to have done something different, Shaq replied: "I wish I had communicated more. But, again, this is how we are."
He explains: "Of course, when we saw each other it was love and respect and he took care of the children and I watched over his daughter Gigi, she was a fabulous player. I just wish I could have talked to him as before. That's all. Everything that happened, it happened. A lot of people like to look at the negative side, but as a Lakers fan, the plan worked perfectly. We won three in a row. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML750c3bfd626d520e068501d4d780f69f15%