Shannon Beador cries the trainer of his children killed in the clash of Kobe Bryant

Shannon Beador He is paying his respects to his children's deceased basketball coach.

Monday Royal Housewives of Orange County star led to Instagram to honor Christina Mauser, one of the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore BryantThey were also on board the plane that morning.

In addition, six other victims were identified, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan.

There were no survivors.

When Beador learned that Mauser, who was the assistant coach of the Mamba Academy basketball team, was among those killed on Sunday, he shared an emotional tribute on social media.

"Christina Mauser. An amazing coach and incredible influence on my three daughters who played basketball in high school," said the Bravo star in her sincere message, along with a picture of the coach and her team.