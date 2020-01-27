Shannon Beador cries the trainer of his children killed in the clash of Kobe Bryant

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
Shannon Beador He is paying his respects to his children's deceased basketball coach.
Monday Royal Housewives of Orange County star led to Instagram to honor Christina Mauser, one of the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning.
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore BryantThey were also on board the plane that morning.
In addition, six other victims were identified, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan.
There were no survivors.
When Beador learned that Mauser, who was the assistant coach of the Mamba Academy basketball team, was among those killed on Sunday, he shared an emotional tribute on social media.
"Christina Mauser. An amazing coach and incredible influence on my three daughters who played basketball in high school," said the Bravo star in her sincere message, along with a picture of the coach and her team.
"And an amazing mother of 3 children. Our biggest sympathies are with @sinatrabigband and her family," he continued. "The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family …"
And like most of the world, Shannon also took a moment to pay tribute to the NBA legend and his daughter.
"An incredible duo," he shared on Sunday, along with a photo of Kobe and Gianna hugging. "She was an amazing basketball player and it was a privilege to see her father train her. My girls and our community are disconsolate."
"Totally heartbreaking to hear the death of @kobebryant, he wrote in an Instagram post." An athlete, philanthropist and amazing businessman. But I will remember him as an amazing father who put his family and children first. A man with a heart so kind that he would archive books from the library, serve a hot lunch and train children in basketball. My girls and I send prayers to @vanessabryant and his family. "
Early on Monday, Mauser’s husband, Matt mauser He also shared a heartbreaking statement about his late wife.
"My children and I are devastated. Today we lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash," he wrote on Facebook. "Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much."
In addition, he spoke with Today& # 39; s Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb About the tragic news. "It's horrible," he said. "I have three small children, and I am trying to discover how to navigate life with three children and without a mother."
"It was extraordinary. It was incredibly witty, fun, fun like no one you've ever met." "It was warm, incredibly bright, technologically incredibly intelligent. I could discover anything."
At this time, the helicopter accident is under investigation.
Our thoughts are with all families affected by the tragedy.
