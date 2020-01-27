Selena Gomez talks about emotional abuse claims during a past romance

Selena GomezThe latest success number 1 is more personal than fans thought.
While "Lose You to Love Me,quot; continues to climb the charts, it is clear that fans resonate with the lyrics and emotions that are heard in the song.
And in a new interview with NPR, Selena talks about the song and why she is "very proud,quot; of the finished product.
"It has a different meaning for me now than when I wrote it. I felt that I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted it, but I know I needed some way of saying some things I wish I had said. It's not a hate song; it's a song that says: I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it was not that. It was very difficult and I am happy that it is over, "he shared. "And I felt that this was a great way to say, you know, it's done, and I understand it, and I respect it, and now I'm entering another chapter."
When NPR asked to clarify if the song was about saying goodbye to Justin BieberSelena responded by saying: "You had to put the name, I understand."
During the interview, Selena admits that she feels "she was the victim of certain abuses." And when asked if it was emotional abuse, the singer agreed.
"Yes, and I think it's something I had to find a way to understand as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making," Selena shared. "As much as I definitely do not want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud to say that I feel stronger than I have felt and I have found a way to go through that. With as much grace as possible."
Relationships aside, both Selena and Justin move on with their lives. The "Baby,quot; singer is preparing for a massive tour of the stadium while enjoying life with his wife Hailey Bieber.
As for Selena, she continues to celebrate the success of her new album titled Rare. Nor can he avoid being inspired by his teammates.
During the 2020 Grammy on Sunday night, Selena took the time to give Demi lovato A thank you for your powerful performance. "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and FEARED this moment was," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "Demi, I'm very happy for you. Thank you for your courage and courage."