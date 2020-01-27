Selena Gomez talks about emotional abuse claims during a past romance

Selena GomezThe latest success number 1 is more personal than fans thought.

While "Lose You to Love Me,quot; continues to climb the charts, it is clear that fans resonate with the lyrics and emotions that are heard in the song.

And in a new interview with NPR, Selena talks about the song and why she is "very proud,quot; of the finished product.

"It has a different meaning for me now than when I wrote it. I felt that I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted it, but I know I needed some way of saying some things I wish I had said. It's not a hate song; it's a song that says: I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it was not that. It was very difficult and I am happy that it is over, "he shared. "And I felt that this was a great way to say, you know, it's done, and I understand it, and I respect it, and now I'm entering another chapter."

When NPR asked to clarify if the song was about saying goodbye to Justin BieberSelena responded by saying: "You had to put the name, I understand."