Selena Gomez says she went through "emotional abuse,quot; while dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez may be thriving now and was even able to put all her pain and other negative emotions into her music, but that doesn't mean she didn't go through much while still dating Justin Bieber. During a new interview, the singer talked about all the problems the two had during their eight years again, again the romance.

In order to write music about his separation from Justin for his new album, Rare, Selena certainly had to dig very deep.

But, as a result, reliving those memories, in a way, helped heal her.

While chatting with NPR, Selena told the media that "I have found strength in that." It is dangerous to remain in a victim mentality. And I am not being disrespectful. I feel I was the victim of certain abuses. "

Then, the interviewer wanted to clarify that he was referring to "emotional abuse,quot; and the singer confirmed that it was really what he meant by a simple "yes."

She continued explaining that ‘I had to find a way to understand him as an adult. I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely do not want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am very proud to be able to say that I feel stronger than I have felt and I have found a way to go through all this with as much grace as possible.

Lose You to Love It seems to me to be the most obvious song in terms of being about his relationship with Justin.

He even sings about how he got away from her and married Hailey Baldwin so fast.

But that does not mean that the lyrics were supposed to be spiteful.

‘I felt that I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted it, but I needed some way of saying some things I wish I had said. It is not a hate song. It's a song that says … I had something beautiful, and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was really difficult and I'm happy it's over, "Selena explained in part.



