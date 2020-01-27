Selena Gomez, Sam Smith and Pink Rave on the emotional performance of the Grammys by Demi Lovato

%MINIFYHTMLeec53eb70bd2f857575dabf287aa838411% %MINIFYHTMLeec53eb70bd2f857575dabf287aa838412%

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Sober & # 39; returns to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards by performing & # 39; Anyone & # 39 ;, a song of & # 39; cry for help & # 39; which he recorded only four days before suffering a drug overdose in 2018.

Up News Info –

Selena Gomez, Sam smith Y Pink they are shedding their support for Demi lovato after the singer's emotional return performance at the Grammy Awards.

The pop star was once again the center of attention on Sunday (January 26) to perform "Anyone", the song "cry for help" that he recorded only four days before suffering a drug overdose in 2018, and his fellow musicians They went to social networks to praise the singer.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLeec53eb70bd2f857575dabf287aa838413% %MINIFYHTMLeec53eb70bd2f857575dabf287aa838414%

Gomez took the Instagram stories during the Los Angeles event to post a picture of Lovato on stage, and wrote: "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and FEARED this moment was. Demi, I'm so happy for you Thank you for your courage and courage. "

<br />

"Oh, Demi Lovato, you knocked me down," Pink tweeted. "I'm so glad you're here to sing those words, to sing like that."

Pink sprouts over the emotional performance of the Demm Lovato Grammys

Smith was also moved, expressing how deeply he was affected by the performance on the photo-sharing site.

"I am crying," he wrote. "That's singing. That's heart and that's true."

<br />

The long-awaited moment had a shaky start when Demi turned to tears with her companion seconds after the song and made a gesture to stop playing the piano and start the melody again.

He nailed the song the second time and won a great ovation from his famous fans in the Staples Center audience.

Lovato told the host of Apple Radio Zane Lowe Last week (ends January 24) he still can't believe that anyone realized that the song was a cry for help when he recorded it.

"This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before everything happened … I almost heard and heard these lyrics as a cry for help," he said. "You listen to it and you think, & # 39; How nobody heard this song and thought, let's help this girl! & # 39;"

"I even think I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt it was fine, but clearly I wasn't … I was singing this song and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact About a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing the songs I had just recorded and thinking: & # 39; If there is ever a time when I can come back from this, I want to sing this song ".

Demi's return continues on the weekend (February 2), when he plays the National Anthem of the United States at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida.