Selena Gomez publishes sweet message for Demi Lovato after her emotional performance at the Grammy

Despite the fact that they had consequences at some point, it seems that, today, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are on good terms again! Old childhood friends have nothing but love for each other now, or at least that seems to be the case with Selena!

He came to social networks to publish a photo of Demi at the presentation of the Grammy Awards and, next to her, wrote: wish I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and FEAR that this moment was. Demi, I'm very happy for you. Thank you for your courage and courage. "

How sweet is that message! And, of course, Demi Lovato really managed to attract the entire audience, whether fans or fellow celebrities who attended tears with his emotional performance at the prestigious awards show.

After all, the song he performed, titled "Anyone,quot;, was apparently written a few days before he almost lost his life from a drug overdose.

Listening to the lyrics, it is not difficult to say that it is a cry for help, so vulnerability and sincerity really moved everyone who heard her sing it.

Lyrics like "Nobody is listening to me,quot; and "I feel stupid when I pray, so why do I pray anyway?" They make the song so personal that people couldn't help praising her for her bravery, including her former friend.

Not to mention that it was also his first live performance since the overdose occurred.

As for Selena and her, it is no secret that, as time went by, the two childhood friends separated.

However, Selena contacted Demi after the overdose, although not publicly, so fans were not yet sure where they were.

He previously told Elle that ‘I contacted personally. I did nothing public. I did not want to do it. I love her. I've known her since she was seven years old. So, that's what I'll say. "



