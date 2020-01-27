Selena Gomez can't beat the performance of the Demm Lovato 2020 Grammys

Selena Gomez I couldn't be more proud of your lifelong friend, Demi lovato.

On Sunday, the superstar singer took the stage at the 2020 Grammys to perform his new song, "Anyone." The song, which caused tears in Lovato's eyes during his performance, was recorded a few days before his overdose in July 2018.

"I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I spoke with my imagination / I trusted alcohol," Lovato sings in the song. "I tried and tried and tried some more / I told secrets until my voice hurt / Tired of an empty conversation / because nobody listens to me anymore."

"One hundred million stories and one hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing," continues the lyrics. "Nobody is listening to me / No one is listening to me."

But everyone listened on Sunday night. Lovato received a big ovation from Grammys audience after his performance. The 27-year-old star also received many compliments online, including a sweet post by Gomez, who starred alongside Lovato in Barney and friends at the beginning of the 2000s.