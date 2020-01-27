Selena Gomez can't beat the performance of the Demm Lovato 2020 Grammys

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Selena Gomez I couldn't be more proud of your lifelong friend, Demi lovato.
On Sunday, the superstar singer took the stage at the 2020 Grammys to perform his new song, "Anyone." The song, which caused tears in Lovato's eyes during his performance, was recorded a few days before his overdose in July 2018.
"I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I spoke with my imagination / I trusted alcohol," Lovato sings in the song. "I tried and tried and tried some more / I told secrets until my voice hurt / Tired of an empty conversation / because nobody listens to me anymore."
"One hundred million stories and one hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing," continues the lyrics. "Nobody is listening to me / No one is listening to me."
But everyone listened on Sunday night. Lovato received a big ovation from Grammys audience after his performance. The 27-year-old star also received many compliments online, including a sweet post by Gomez, who starred alongside Lovato in Barney and friends at the beginning of the 2000s.
In celebration of his friend, Gomez shared a photo of Lovato's performance in his Instagram story, writing: "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and FEAR that this moment was."
"Demi, I'm so happy for you," Gomez continued. "Thank you for your courage and courage."
After his time on the Grammy stage, Lovato turned to social media to reflect on his "incredible,quot; night.
"My first time on stage in almost 2 years. Very emotional for me," Lovato told his fans. "Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."
Lovato has been working hard on his new album, which is expected to fall later this year.
"He has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing his album to this day," a source recently told E! News. "She has worked hard and will be the most vulnerable album she has released."
"Anyone,quot; is available now.
