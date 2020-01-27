See the world light up in purple and gold in honor of Kobe Bryant

Fans around the world mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend died Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41 years old. Agents at the Malibu / Los Hills Sheriff station responded to a "plane crash,quot; and a "fire,quot; call on a hillside on Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California, around 10:00 am , local time of that day.

Bryant's daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant He also died in the tragic accident. She was 13 years old. They were among nine people aboard the helicopter. There were no survivors.

After the news of Bryant's death, Madison Square Garden in New York paid tribute to the NBA star by illuminating its exterior with the purple and gold colors of the Lakers. Los Angeles International Airport, Houston City Hall and Pier 1 imports in Fort Worth, Texas, did the same.

Several athletes, included Michael Jordan, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Y Magic johnson"He also honored Bryant on social media."