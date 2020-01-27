See the biggest weight loss memorable transformations

The big loser It results in the greatest transformations.

Almost four years after the reality show went off the air, a renewed version is coming to the US network. UU. With more stories of weight loss and inspiration.

Hosted by Bob harper, the program will give contestants the opportunity to exercise, choose foods intelligently and lead a healthier lifestyle. But it turns out that losing weight is only part of the trip for these brave participants.

"The program taught me to find my voice," shared Danni Allen, winner of season 14 and motivational speaker. News exclusively before the premiere. "The knowledge I gained is remarkable. It's not about counting calories and going to the gym. It's about making a change in lifestyle."

The Planet Fitness advocate continued: "I don't think the scale tells you anything other than your relationship with gravity. It doesn't tell you your value or anything. The program helped me realize that the scale doesn't tell me what I can do. ".