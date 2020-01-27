See the biggest weight loss memorable transformations

The big loser It results in the greatest transformations.
Almost four years after the reality show went off the air, a renewed version is coming to the US network. UU. With more stories of weight loss and inspiration.
Hosted by Bob harper, the program will give contestants the opportunity to exercise, choose foods intelligently and lead a healthier lifestyle. But it turns out that losing weight is only part of the trip for these brave participants.
"The program taught me to find my voice," shared Danni Allen, winner of season 14 and motivational speaker. News exclusively before the premiere. "The knowledge I gained is remarkable. It's not about counting calories and going to the gym. It's about making a change in lifestyle."
The Planet Fitness advocate continued: "I don't think the scale tells you anything other than your relationship with gravity. It doesn't tell you your value or anything. The program helped me realize that the scale doesn't tell me what I can do. ".
As for the sixth season winner Michelle Aguilar, her weight loss journey also included an emotional component that allows her to live her best life today.
"Being emotionally healthy is as important to me as being physically healthy," the proud mother shared with us. "It's hard to be open and vulnerable, but that's what keeps me healthy inside."
As we prepare for another memorable season of The big loser, take a look at some of the faces that not only transformed your body, but inspired the country.
Bill Germanakos
After losing more than 100 pounds over the course of several months, the winner of the fourth season began teaching spinning classes during his free time.
Allen Smith
The fireman dropped a staggering 116 pounds during his career in the program. That represented up to 35 percent of your total body weight.
Rebecca Meyer
He took home $ 100,000 to go home almost half his size. Rebecca lost 139 pounds during her trip in the contest.
Michelle Aguilar
Starting the sixth season with 242 pounds, Michelle got down to work 132 in a surprisingly short time.
Danny Cahill
I come in at 430 pounds in the eighth season, and weighed less than 200 pounds shortly before the end of the show.
Olivia Ward
Olivia went from 261 to 132 pounds in season 11 of the successful NBC program.
Hannah ward
Like her twin sister, Hannah's progress was important. She lost 120 pounds while on the show.
Abby Rike
After the death of her husband, son and daughter in a car accident, Rike decided to make a dramatic change. He lost 100 pounds in total, almost half of his body weight.
Shay sorrells
Starting in the eighth season as the biggest contestant the show had ever seen was never easy, but managed to lose an impressive 172 pounds.
Danni allen
During season 14, Jillian Michaels's beloved contestant began her trip on the program with 258 pounds. She would weigh 137 pounds on the final night
Rachel Frederickson
The 24-year-old girl dropped from 260 pounds to 105, losing almost 60 percent of her body weight.
The big loser returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the US network UU.
