See our 2020 fashion summary Grammys

The celebrities took their fashion to the next level in the 2020 Grammys.

Sunday night, stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, John legend Y Lizzo We met in Los Angeles to honor the music that has encouraged us in the last year. Before heading to the ceremony, it was organized by Alicia Keys, celebrities arrested by the Grammys Red carpet to show off your elegant outfits.

Among the best dresses of the night? Billy porter! the Attitude Star, who showed up during the awards show, had cameras flickering on the carpet while displaying his custom blue glass set from Baja East. And, as if that wasn't impressive enough, Porter combined the look with a Sarah Sokol Millinery hat, which had electronic fringed curtains.

That's right, Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle I talked to E! News on the red carpet and shared that he had a clicker for the hat. Then, when Porter gave him the signal, Ratelle would open and close the curtain!