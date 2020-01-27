See our 2020 fashion summary Grammys

The celebrities took their fashion to the next level in the 2020 Grammys.
Sunday night, stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, John legend Y Lizzo We met in Los Angeles to honor the music that has encouraged us in the last year. Before heading to the ceremony, it was organized by Alicia Keys, celebrities arrested by the Grammys Red carpet to show off your elegant outfits.
Among the best dresses of the night? Billy porter! the Attitude Star, who showed up during the awards show, had cameras flickering on the carpet while displaying his custom blue glass set from Baja East. And, as if that wasn't impressive enough, Porter combined the look with a Sarah Sokol Millinery hat, which had electronic fringed curtains.
That's right, Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle I talked to E! News on the red carpet and shared that he had a clicker for the hat. Then, when Porter gave him the signal, Ratelle would open and close the curtain!
And that was just a prominent set of the Grammys this year! Let's take a look at all the star-filled fashion moments in our Grammys summary below!
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best costume change: Ariana Grande
Grande said "I want it, I have it,quot; to two different sets of red carpet. His first look: Giambattista Valli!
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
The superstar singer then switched to this aspect of Schiaparelli for a second moment on the red carpet.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best jacket: Usher
Because he made us say "YES!"
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best glamor photo: Lizzo
Because she gave us the old classic Hollywood glamor and it was all.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Best unexpected set: Alessandra Ambrosio
A romper with a half layer? Sign up, Balmain!
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best electric moment: Billy Porter
When your hat is electronic … that's a MOMENT!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The best moment of the OMG red carpet: Lil Nas X
Because he gave us the hot pink Versace denim fashion of the next level and we love him for that!
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Best bodice: Camila Cabello
The singer wore this stunning Atelier Versace design on the red carpet, complete with Swarovski crystals.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Best Edition Moment-Style Couples: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Because our jaws fell!
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best fashion of the 90s: Dua Lipa
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Best look of Louis Vuitton: Shawn Mendes
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Best accessory: Maggie Rogers
Keep hydrated! The "Alaska,quot; singer brought a bottle of water with her on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Best bow tie: Trevor Noah
We love a moment of bow tie.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Best strapless moment: Ella Mai
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Best style assistant: Gwen Stefani
The singer told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that her lifelong love, Blake Shelton, collected shells for her Dolce & Gabbana dress.
