Home Entertainment See our 2020 fashion summary Grammys

See our 2020 fashion summary Grammys

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>See our 2020 fashion summary Grammys
%MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea11% %MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea12%

The celebrities took their fashion to the next level in the 2020 Grammys.

Sunday night, stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, John legend Y Lizzo We met in Los Angeles to honor the music that has encouraged us in the last year. Before heading to the ceremony, it was organized by Alicia Keys, celebrities arrested by the Grammys Red carpet to show off your elegant outfits.

Among the best dresses of the night? Billy porter! the Attitude Star, who showed up during the awards show, had cameras flickering on the carpet while displaying his custom blue glass set from Baja East. And, as if that wasn't impressive enough, Porter combined the look with a Sarah Sokol Millinery hat, which had electronic fringed curtains.

%MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea13% %MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea14%

That's right, Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle I talked to E! News on the red carpet and shared that he had a clicker for the hat. Then, when Porter gave him the signal, Ratelle would open and close the curtain!

And that was just a prominent set of the Grammys this year! Let's take a look at all the star-filled fashion moments in our Grammys summary below!

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Best costume change: Ariana Grande

Grande said "I want it, I have it,quot; to two different sets of red carpet. His first look: Giambattista Valli!

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Second Dress

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Best costume change: Ariana Grande

The superstar singer then switched to this aspect of Schiaparelli for a second moment on the red carpet.

Usher, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Best jacket: Usher

Because he made us say "YES!"

Lizzo, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Best glamor photo: Lizzo

Because she gave us the old classic Hollywood glamor and it was all.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best unexpected set: Alessandra Ambrosio

A romper with a half layer? Sign up, Balmain!

Billy Porter, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Best electric moment: Billy Porter

When your hat is electronic … that's a MOMENT!

Lil Nas X, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The best moment of the OMG red carpet: Lil Nas X

Because he gave us the hot pink Versace denim fashion of the next level and we love him for that!

Camila Cabello, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Best bodice: Camila Cabello

The singer wore this stunning Atelier Versace design on the red carpet, complete with Swarovski crystals.

Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Couples, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Edition Moment-Style Couples: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Because our jaws fell!

Dua Lipa, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Best fashion of the 90s: Dua Lipa

Shawn Mendes, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Best look of Louis Vuitton: Shawn Mendes

Maggie Rogers, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Best accessory: Maggie Rogers

Keep hydrated! The "Alaska,quot; singer brought a bottle of water with her on the red carpet.

Trevor Noah, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best bow tie: Trevor Noah

We love a moment of bow tie.

Ella Mai, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best strapless moment: Ella Mai

Gwen Stefani, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Best style assistant: Gwen Stefani

The singer told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that her lifelong love, Blake Shelton, collected shells for her Dolce & Gabbana dress.

For a summary of the 2020 Grammy Awards, look ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©