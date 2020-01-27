See Ellen DeGeneres urging Kobe Bryant fans to & # 39; & # 39; celebrate life & # 39; & # 39;

Like many of us Ellen Degeneres is struggling to imagine a world without Kobe Bryant.
The comedian reflected on the legacy of the NBA star in an encouraging speech delivered during the recording of her talk show on Monday. Ellen, who last sat with Kobe in April 2019, struggled to hold back tears and urged audience members and athlete fans to savor every moment of life.
"Today is Monday. Yesterday was Sunday and it turned out to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated. I didn't win. It's not the point," joked DeGeneres.
She continued: "Yesterday was a day of celebration and we received tragic news about Kobe Bryant and everything changed in a second. That's what I want to talk about. Life is short and fragile. We don't know how many birthdays we have." We don't have to celebrate a birthday to celebrate, just celebrate life. "
"If you haven't told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Send text messages to your friends. Hug them. Kiss them. Be nice to the people of the DMV. They are persons!" Ellen commented in tears.
DeGeneres thanked his wife, Portia De Rossias well as partners Ellen personality, Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief.
"I was in the backstage before the show started and I told Bruja, because we both have been told today, & # 39; We will go out and fill the room with love because that is what everyone needs. Then I come here and fall apart ", he shared with a smile.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
On Sunday, January 27, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, they flew by helicopter to their team's basketball tournament when it crashed into a hill in Calabasas, California. The nine people on board, which included two of Gigi's teammates, their families and the pilot, were killed. Investigators are considering whether dense fog played a factor in the accident, and authorities predict it will take several days for debris and human remains to recover from the site.
During his last appearance in EllenKobe talked about his enthusiasm by welcoming his fourth son, a girl named Capriwith wife Vanessa Bryant.
"I'm super excited. I love my princesses," Bryant shared, explaining that Vanessa "was pressing him,quot; to have a child. When asked if there were more children in the future, Kobe replied: "He would go for a solid start of five. He simply has his own internal basketball team."
He said at the time: "At home, dealing with my daughters and watching them play sports, I try to teach them life lessons. They look at me like, & # 39; Dad, shut up. You don't know what you are & # 39; we're talking about,quot; .
Kobe and Gigi are survived by Vanessa, Natalia Bryant, 17, and Capri, 7 months.