See Ellen DeGeneres urging Kobe Bryant fans to & # 39; & # 39; celebrate life & # 39; & # 39;

Like many of us Ellen Degeneres is struggling to imagine a world without Kobe Bryant.

The comedian reflected on the legacy of the NBA star in an encouraging speech delivered during the recording of her talk show on Monday. Ellen, who last sat with Kobe in April 2019, struggled to hold back tears and urged audience members and athlete fans to savor every moment of life.

"Today is Monday. Yesterday was Sunday and it turned out to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated. I didn't win. It's not the point," joked DeGeneres.

She continued: "Yesterday was a day of celebration and we received tragic news about Kobe Bryant and everything changed in a second. That's what I want to talk about. Life is short and fragile. We don't know how many birthdays we have." We don't have to celebrate a birthday to celebrate, just celebrate life. "

"If you haven't told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Send text messages to your friends. Hug them. Kiss them. Be nice to the people of the DMV. They are persons!" Ellen commented in tears.