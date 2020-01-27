Seamus Mallon, defender of peace in Northern Ireland, dies at 83

DUBLIN – Seamus Mallon, a stubborn champion of nonviolent struggle and one of the key architects of peace in Northern Ireland, died Friday at his home in Markethill, County Armagh. He was 83 years old.
His death was confirmed by his family, who said he had been treated for cancer.
As a leading member of the Social Democratic and Labor Party, which promotes Irish unity through non-violent means, Mr. Mallon spent much of his life campaigning to end the murders and abuses of all parties to the conflict in Ireland from the North known as Problems. including Republican gunmen from their own Roman Catholic community, struggling to unite the north and south, and British forces and loyal Protestant gangs that sought to defend union with Britain. At least 3,500 people died in 30 years of bombings and shootings.
His party leader, John Hume, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with union leader David Trimble for his roles in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended the conflict. But it was Mr. Mallon, an expert in principles and details, who solved the basic aspects of the party's position, and who held the party together during tense and prolonged conversations.
He then became the leader of the party, and the deputy prime minister of Mr. Trimble, in the first administration of shared power established under the agreement. He endured three years of often thorny collaboration with Mr. Trimble before resigning to take care of his sick wife, Gertrude Mallon.
As Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Mallon was particularly proud to have insisted, despite strong union opposition, that the Royal Ulster Police, which had been dominated by Protestants, was reformed and replaced by the new Police Service of Northern Ireland, with a broader cross-sectional approach. Membership and community support.
Active until the end, Mr. Mallon published a report, "A Shared Home Place," last year. In it, he reiterated his principles of cooperation, human contact and mutual respect.
At a time when the mainly Protestant trade union community of Ulster seems to become a minority, and it has been revived to speak of a united Ireland, Mallon broke up with many traditional nationalists to say that a simple majority vote should not be enough to bring the island together. .
Instead, he argued in his book, a supermajority of at least 60 percent, including the support of at least 40 percent of trade unionists, should be required for a unity vote. Otherwise, he argued, Ulster Protestants could become a disaffected and potentially violent minority in a united Ireland, just as Roman Catholics had been in Northern Ireland.
Few politicians in Northern Ireland had a more intimate experience of the problems than Seamus Frederick Mallon.
Born on August 17, 1936, Jane's son (O & # 39; Flaherty) Mallon, housewife, and Frank Mallon, director of a small Roman Catholic primary school, lived his entire life in Markethill, a primarily Protestant and loyal village . in itself an enclave in the strongly Catholic border region of southern Armagh, later the scene of some of the worst murders.
When I was a child, I saw the neighbors march under their window in the annual parades of the Orange Order celebrating the Protestant domination of their own town. He later said he had enjoyed the show, with his lively music bands.
His ability to see humanity in those on the other side of his sectarian division was the leitmotif of his career in politics. In the bleak 1970s, when gangs of Protestant murders attacked innocent Catholics, including several of their friends, and gunmen of the Irish Republican army stalked police reservists and part-time soldiers he had known all his life, Mr. Mallon set out to attend the funeral of all victims in his area: Catholics or Protestants, nationalists or unionists.
In his memoirs, he recalled walking behind the funeral procession of one of the 10 Protestant workers killed by the I.R.A. in the 1976 Kingsmill Massacre:
“The constant drizzle and a damp gray mist added to the pain that seemed to engulf the silent and disconsolate village. I felt desperately alone as a nationalist politician among those afflicted trade unionists: I could hear my own steps. "
On another occasion, a neighbor of his, who was a police reservist, escorted him to a safe place from another Protestant funeral, where Mr. Mallon had been told that he was not welcome. Three weeks later, he met the same young policeman, dying from Republican shots in the street in Markethill.
"Seamie, tell everyone that I love them," said the dying man, cradled in Mr. Mallon's arms, Mr. Mallon wrote.
Under the threat of gangs of loyalist and Republican terrorist murders, who considered the non-violent Social Democratic and Labor Party as sellers or traitors, Mr. Mallon drove the secondary roads of southern Armagh without protection. He rejected an offer from a police bodyguard; The officers, he said, would only be objective in themselves.
After attending the same elementary school where his father was a principal, Seamus went to St. Patrick's College in Armagh and then to the Abbey Christian Brothers & # 39; School in Newry, where he was a member of the first team of Gaelic football that won the prestigious provincial schools. championship.
He followed his father to primary school, studying at St. Joseph’s Teacher Training College in Andersonstown, Belfast. He would have preferred to study law, he said, but such roads were closed to him.
"If you were a Catholic and had no money," he recalled, "you entered the teaching, the priesthood or, if you could enter, the civil service."
He was attracted to politics while teaching at his old high school in Newry in the 1960s, joining the civil rights movement of Northern Ireland, which sought to end discrimination against the Catholic minority in housing, surveillance, assistance Social and employment. This led him to join the Social Democratic and Labor Party. From 1986 to 2005 he was a member of the British Parliament for Newry and Armagh. After the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, he was elected to the new power sharing assembly in Stormont, near Belfast.
In 1964 he married Gertrude Cush, a nurse. She died in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Orla Mallon; three sisters, Maura Mallon, Jean Povey and Kate Leamy; and a granddaughter
Among the many tributes paid to Mr. Mallon was one of Bill Clinton, who was president when the Good Friday Agreement was signed and had played an active role in the talks.
"Seamus never doubted his vision of a shared future where neighbors of all religions could live with dignity," Clinton said, "or the belief he shared with John Hume and the entire SDLP that nonviolence was the only way to reach that goal. "