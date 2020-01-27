Seamus Mallon, defender of peace in Northern Ireland, dies at 83

DUBLIN – Seamus Mallon, a stubborn champion of nonviolent struggle and one of the key architects of peace in Northern Ireland, died Friday at his home in Markethill, County Armagh. He was 83 years old.

His death was confirmed by his family, who said he had been treated for cancer.

As a leading member of the Social Democratic and Labor Party, which promotes Irish unity through non-violent means, Mr. Mallon spent much of his life campaigning to end the murders and abuses of all parties to the conflict in Ireland from the North known as Problems. including Republican gunmen from their own Roman Catholic community, struggling to unite the north and south, and British forces and loyal Protestant gangs that sought to defend union with Britain. At least 3,500 people died in 30 years of bombings and shootings.

His party leader, John Hume, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with union leader David Trimble for his roles in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended the conflict. But it was Mr. Mallon, an expert in principles and details, who solved the basic aspects of the party's position, and who held the party together during tense and prolonged conversations.

He then became the leader of the party, and the deputy prime minister of Mr. Trimble, in the first administration of shared power established under the agreement. He endured three years of often thorny collaboration with Mr. Trimble before resigning to take care of his sick wife, Gertrude Mallon.