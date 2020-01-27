Saudi Arabia says that Israeli passport holders cannot visit & # 39; for now & # 39; | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML706aaa0773181a4645323ed7a67e133e11% %MINIFYHTML706aaa0773181a4645323ed7a67e133e12%

Israeli citizens are not welcome to visit Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s Foreign Minister said, after the Jewish state gave its citizens the green light to visit.

Israel's Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said on Sunday that Israeli citizens, both Muslim and Jewish, have the right to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious and business visits.

But Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, told an American network on Monday that Israelis are not welcome at this time in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam.

Like most Arab countries, Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Plus:

"Our policy is constant. We have no relations with Israel and Israeli passport holders cannot visit the kingdom for now," he said, according to the CNN Arab website.

Deri said that Israelis would be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia under two circumstances: for religious reasons, such as a pilgrimage through Hajj, or for up to 90 days for commercial reasons.

Travelers would still need permission from Saudi authorities Deri said.

Israel has peace agreements with only two Arab countries, Jordan and Egypt, but its occupation of the Palestinian territory has long served as an important factor in avoiding similar agreements with the rest of the Arab world.

However, Israel has been trying to build ties with the Gulf nations in recent months.

"We strongly encourage the achievement of a solution,quot; to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said Bin Farhan.

"When a peace treaty is reached between the Palestinians and Israel, the question of Israel's integration into the region will be on the table (for negotiations), I believe."

His comments came when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said in Washington that his plan "Agreement of the century,quot; for Palestinians and Israelis, already rejected by the Palestinians, has an "opportunity,quot; and will be announced on Tuesday .