Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan leave to promote Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for the first time for Love Aaj Kal of Imtiaz Ali. The film spans two different decades. A love story develops in the 1990s, while the other is based on 2020. The film is about two couples and how the ways of expressing love and being in relationships has evolved over time. The director of Imtiaz Ali is already creating a stir since its launch. Sara and Kartik went out to promote their movie in a singing reality show tonight and the main couple seemed fascinating.

While Kartik looked elegant with a pair of tight-fitting black pants, a printed T-shirt and a printed jacket, Sara turned her heads in a floral sharara. Love Aaj Kal arrives in theaters on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Scroll to see his latest photos.