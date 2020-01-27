Sam Asghari teaches Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart Plank Push-Ups

the Daily pop the co-hosts have got in shape thanks to the celebrity coach Sam Asghari.

On Monday, the 26-year-old coach went through Daily pop to show the co-hosts Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart movements that will keep them ready for the red carpet. In fact, before Asghari arrived on the screen, Sylvester joked that his "body was not at the point,quot; in the 2020 Grammy.

"I need a coach," the E! The personality joked before introducing the celebrity coach.

%MINIFYHTML2a1c27818a430cc74fcfc4cc9a1fc6f413% %MINIFYHTML2a1c27818a430cc74fcfc4cc9a1fc6f414%

How perfect! We cannot blame Sylvester for wanting to reach the training segment since, in addition to being a fitness guru, Asghari is famous Britney Spears& # 39; boyfriend.

However, the personal trainer was in Daily pop to discuss the fitness program he designed for the common person. I'm sorry, Britney. This is for us!

"The fitness program I designed is for almost everyone, not just for someone who goes to the gym every day," Asghari explained. "Someone like you, someone who has a full-time job, who has about an hour or 45 minutes or even 30 minutes and wants to train, is designed for that."