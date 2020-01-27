Sam Asghari teaches Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart Plank Push-Ups

the Daily pop the co-hosts have got in shape thanks to the celebrity coach Sam Asghari.
On Monday, the 26-year-old coach went through Daily pop to show the co-hosts Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart movements that will keep them ready for the red carpet. In fact, before Asghari arrived on the screen, Sylvester joked that his "body was not at the point,quot; in the 2020 Grammy.
"I need a coach," the E! The personality joked before introducing the celebrity coach.
How perfect! We cannot blame Sylvester for wanting to reach the training segment since, in addition to being a fitness guru, Asghari is famous Britney Spears& # 39; boyfriend.
However, the personal trainer was in Daily pop to discuss the fitness program he designed for the common person. I'm sorry, Britney. This is for us!
"The fitness program I designed is for almost everyone, not just for someone who goes to the gym every day," Asghari explained. "Someone like you, someone who has a full-time job, who has about an hour or 45 minutes or even 30 minutes and wants to train, is designed for that."
And although some personal trainers can encourage long training sessions, Asghari revealed that it's about the quality of the training, not the quantity.
"I believe in keeping it short. You should know what you're doing when you go to the gym, but it's not space science," Asghari reports to Stewart and Sylvester. "You're entering the gym. You have to get moving. At the end of the day, calories inside, calories outside."
According to the famous coach and actor, his routine focuses on "body weight training." This meant a heating of plates for the Daily pop equipment.
"He's doing this without a problem," Stewart joked midway through the routine.
For perfect warming, Asghari urged 10 to 15 plank pushups. As Asghari demonstrated more basic essential movements, he made it clear that this training is perfect for men and women.
Participants can track their progress in the newly launched AsghariFitness.com.
Does Spears follow this routine? In a way, yes.
However, Asghari shared that he does not train the "toxic,quot; singer, they simply "train together."
"She is a born athlete," praised Asghari. "So, he does a lot of basic work, a lot of dancing, a lot of balance movements, a lot of yoga lately. Which are extremely crazy movements that I can't do, neither can you."
For the full fitness segment of Asghari in Daily pop, be sure to see the clip above!
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.