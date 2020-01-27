Rozonda & # 39; Chilli & # 39; TLC's Thomas supposedly dating Chris Brown's manager

%MINIFYHTMLd51396c9d893614fafc0b9a2ef35103a11% %MINIFYHTMLd51396c9d893614fafc0b9a2ef35103a12%

The group member & # 39; No Scrubs & # 39; It causes rumors of romance after they saw her celebrating Thanksgiving with the manager and recently went out with him again.

Rozonda "Chile"Thomas is supposedly dating Chris BrownAnthony's manager. the FTA A member was seen celebrating Thanksgiving along with him. After hanging out during the holidays, they were seen again in New York recently.

Chile previously dated Usher. When they separated in 2003 and released the album "Confessions" the following year, it was rumored that he confessed his trap given his lyrics.

He later confirmed it in an interview: "Usher made me the last no-no … I will never be with him again, and that's it." He, however, denied it: "It just didn't work out. But cheating is not what caused the relationship to collide and collapse. That was not what broke it."

Before seeing Usher, she was in a relationship with producer Dallas Austin. She aborted her pregnancy when she was pregnant with her son, but then she would give birth to a son while they continued their relationship.

In 2016, she was linked to Nick cannon after she appeared in her steamy music video "If I Was Your Man". He later insisted that their relationship was strictly platonic.

In 2018, he revealed that he was out of his career. "I want women, especially those of color, not to have such a closed mind when it comes to love," he said. "You may not find your husband because you are trying to stay in one group. You must be open. You want the person who is the best person for you, no matter what color it is."

Last year when it appeared in Lil & # 39; Kim"reality show"Girls cruise"Chilli said she was single and celibate after the only soulmate she had in her life escaped.