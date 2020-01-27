Robert Howley could be ready for the return of Wasps after the training ban expires | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML9690c90003a4b9d041d6880d8008f32c11% %MINIFYHTML9690c90003a4b9d041d6880d8008f32c12%





Rob Howley was banned from training for 18 months, nine of them suspended and may return in June.

Rob Howley is in dispute to return to his former Wasps club when his training ban expires.

The 49-year-old is a candidate to become the Wasps attack coach next season once his ban expires in June.

The former Welsh attack coach is banned for 18 months, nine of them suspended, for violating the World Rugby Anti-Corruption and Betting Regulations.

Howley, who won 59 games during a brilliant career as a player, admitted having made 363 bets with a variety of bookmakers that involved more than 1,000 games and included some where Wales was playing.

He spent two seasons at the club as a player and previously worked with Wasps rugby director Dai Young at Cardiff Blues.