RJ Mitte plans to be the drug dealer in the spin-off series & # 39; Breaking Bad & # 39;

AMC / Ursula Coyote

In a new interview in the newspaper, the actor who plays Walter White, Jr. in the drama series reveals that he has already presented his idea of ​​showing the creator Vince Gilligan.

"Breaking Bad"actor RJ Mitte He is plotting a spin-off series for his character Walter, Jr.

The Netflix movie 2019 "The Road: a Breaking Bad movie"It seemed to mark the end of the Walter White drug dynasty, but his son on the screen wants to continue his father's work with his own derivative program.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Sun, Mitte revealed that he had already presented his idea of ​​becoming the new Heisenberg, the alias that Walter used as a methamphetamine bonnet, to the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan.

"He is his father's son in a way of his actions and his morality of what he is going to do would be the right thing for his family," he said. "I think it would be a very difficult life for us after what Heisenberg did to his family and I think that stigma could lead."

"But I'd like to see Walt, Jr. being a gangster."

"Breaking Bad" was originally aired during five seasons from 2008 to 2013, and starred Bryan Cranston, Aaron PaulY Anna Gunn. It also generated the spin-off prequel series "Better call Saul", which debuted in 2015 and launches its fifth season next month (February 2020).