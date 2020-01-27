RHOP: Gizelle Bryant faking reconciliation for a story? Also, Pastor Ex supposedly wants publicity!

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryan have rekindled their romance. According to new reports, it may be for its fifth season of the real history of Potomac's housewives.

In addition to needing a ruse to interest Bravo fans, her ex-husband, who is the pastor of a megachurch, agrees with him to gain more publicity.

Recently, the Baptist place of worship has been visited by people like T.I and Kanye West who performed their world famous Sunday service, the opportunity to be on reality television will attract even more visitors.

Meanwhile, one source claims that this "fateful,quot; reconciliation is not what it seems.

The source told Mediatakeout: ‘(Gizelle) desperately needed a new story after her ex-boyfriend (former NBA player retired) Sherman Douglas finally abandoned her. . . and no other man is interested in her, so she had no other options than (her ex) Jamal. "

They continued to state that Gizelle is even paying him a part of his salary to be in the program.

This is a rumor that can be hard to believe for some considering that the two married once and share three daughters.

When talking about their relationship, the RHOP star seemed excited to give her children 's father another chance.

She talked about reuniting her family with The Grio: ‘If you can do that successfully with someone, and there is love there, then I think that should always be the priority and for us, that is our family. We have three children, and if the family can be united again, then, the Obama cannot be the only ones (representing black love!) "

Bryant also encouraged Shaunie O & # 39; Neal to do the same with Shaq, but EP Basketball Wives is knocking down any rumor of a reconciliation.

