RHOC – Tamra judge rejected the "humiliating,quot; salary cut before leaving the program

When he Royal Housewives of Orange County Come back for season 15 later this year, it will look like a completely different show. Both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson recently announced that they were leaving, and a source says Judge left because Bravo offered him a "humiliating,quot; salary cut.

According to Online radar, The judge was the last RHOC The cast member will be offered a contract, but it was not for her to return as full time. Instead, the Bravo bosses wanted her to be a "bridge from the old cast to the new,quot;, but she wasn't interested.

Judge has starred RHOC since season 3 and was reportedly earning $ 900K per season. But, for season 15, Bravo wanted to downgrade Judge to a friend of the show, and she was offered three episodes at a rate of $ 20K per episode over the next season. A source explained that the offer was "almost nothing in terms of reality television."

"Tamra received her letter of collection contract for the last time, after the other ladies, and had important conditions," the source said. “It would go from $ 900,000 per season to $ 20,000 per episode for only three show appearances, which would total a total of $ 60,000. It was humiliating. "

The judge announced that she would leave RHOC via Instagram on Saturday, and wrote in the post that "it has been 12 wild years," but now is the time for her to move on. The 52-year-old added that she was sad to leave the program, but is very excited about her future.

The owner of CUT Fitness and Vena Wellness said Persons magazine that hopes to live far from the cameras. He explained that he was offered the opportunity to return in a limited role, but preferred to walk away on his own terms.

An unprecedented career of a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic, and who never grew old. And now she is the queen of CBD! https://t.co/VbFFOUFTwc – Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2020

Gunvalson, the "OC OG," announced a day before Judge left the show that made her famous because it was time to say goodbye. Gunvalson was the only cast member that appeared in each season of RHOC, and thanked her fans for her love and support, and for "helping her,quot; for fourteen seasons.

It seems that Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke will return for Season 15. And, Kelly Dodd has also said he will return for another season after rumors that he could transfer to Royal Housewives of New York when his fiance, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, proposed last fall.

"The casting for next season (of RHOC) is one of the best casting we've had, "said executive producer Andy Cohen, adding that,quot; (no) he has been so excited about casting "for a long time.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



