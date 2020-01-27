RHOC star Shannon Beador pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, the victim's basketball coach and daughters Christina Mauser

Royal Housewives of Orange County Star Shannon Beador and his daughters are mourning the loss of basketball coach Christina Mauser, who was one of the nine victims of the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna .

Beador posted a tribute to Mauser on Instagram with a photo that showed Mauser as coach of his daughters' high school basketball team at Harbor Day School in Orange County. She wrote in the legend that Mauser was an amazing coach and an incredible influence on her daughters Sophie, 18, Stella, 14, and Adeline, 14.

Christina Mauser An amazing coach and an incredible influence on my three daughters who played basketball in high school, "Beador wrote." An amazing mother of 3 children. Our biggest sympathies are with @sinatrabigband and her family. The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our Prayers to the Mauser family … 🙏🏻 ”

Christina's husband, Matt, who is a singer of Tijuana Dogs, confirmed that his wife was one of the victims of the helicopter accident through a Facebook post. Matt wrote that he and his children were devastated because they lost a beautiful wife and mother. He also asked for privacy, but said thanks for all the good wishes because they mean so much.

The coach's husband killed in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash speaks: "She was extraordinary,quot; https://t.co/LHbK6tAys2 – TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 27, 2020

Matt said Today is the show Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a phone call on Monday morning that his wife was a "beautiful, intelligent, funny,quot; person and losing her is "horrible." He added that he has three young children, and is trying to figure out how to navigate life with three children and no mother.

Costa Mesa, California Mayor Katrina Foley wrote on Twitter that she had just learned that "our amazing Matt Mauser of Tijuana Dogs,quot; lost his wife Christina in the accident. She said the crash has resulted in a lot of pain for local families, and their hearts are broken and grieving for those who lost their loved ones.

Christina Mauser died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident that claimed the lives of nine people, including Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna, and Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter, Alyssa

Ad

The crash is still under investigation.



Post views:

0 0