Revelations of the Justin Bieber documentary series: marriage, anxiety and more

Beliebers, are you ready?

Justin BieberYou are ready to lower the curtain and let your fans know what it is like to live your life in the spotlight, what your trip has been like when you grow in front of the whole world and what is your trip back to what you like to do — Do music and acting – it has been like these last two years.

Not only that, but the documentary series shows how forced his wife is Hailey Bieber It is by your side.

The first episode, similar to what the fans of the trailer saw, begins with images of "What do you mean?" artist announcing his Purpose Tour in the Ellen Degeneres Show and then cut the footage of the singer announcing that he was canceling the remaining dates of his tour in 2017.

Fast forward to 2019, Season Then introduce Justin once more.

"I am an artist, I make music. I started making music when I was very young. It helped me escape many of the things that I felt was happening at that time or was happening in time," Bieber says on screen. "And I'm excited to share my trip with you. I think I'm going crazy."