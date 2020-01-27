Revelations of the Justin Bieber documentary series: marriage, anxiety and more

Courtesy of YouTube Originals.
Beliebers, are you ready?
Justin BieberYou are ready to lower the curtain and let your fans know what it is like to live your life in the spotlight, what your trip has been like when you grow in front of the whole world and what is your trip back to what you like to do — Do music and acting – it has been like these last two years.
Not only that, but the documentary series shows how forced his wife is Hailey Bieber It is by your side.
The first episode, similar to what the fans of the trailer saw, begins with images of "What do you mean?" artist announcing his Purpose Tour in the Ellen Degeneres Show and then cut the footage of the singer announcing that he was canceling the remaining dates of his tour in 2017.
Fast forward to 2019, Season Then introduce Justin once more.
"I am an artist, I make music. I started making music when I was very young. It helped me escape many of the things that I felt was happening at that time or was happening in time," Bieber says on screen. "And I'm excited to share my trip with you. I think I'm going crazy."
Justin Bieber: Seasons it premiered today Monday, January 27, with new episodes available every Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. Seasons will be an original documentary of 10 episodes after the realization of his first album since Purpose, which was released four years ago.
The first episode of Seasons sets the general theme of the docu series that works as a kind of "homecoming,quot; for the singer of "Sorry,quot;. He later follows Justin and Hailey as they travel to Stratford, Canada, where it all started for Justin in 2007, before meeting Scooter braun.
Justin and Hailey arrive at the same place where the singer used to act when he was 13 and in Seasons, Justin is happy to share this moment of callback with his wife.
"She makes everything better, you make everything better baby," he says.
During the first episode of the documentary series, Scooter describes how it has been for Justin to grow and evolve as an artist in the spotlight. "No one has grown up in the history of mankind as Justin Bieber. No one has been as famous worldwide in an era of social networks where every year of your teens you were the most wanted person on Google on the planet."
Hailey also shares the record executive's feelings about how Justin grew up and adds: "It has been through so much in the last 3, 4 years since his last album came out and came out on the other side of some really dark times." He is still who he is and that is why people are attracted to him because he has a story to tell. "
Throughout the first episode, Braun also shares what it was for Justin when he decided to cancel the rest of his Purpose tour and how it was for him to stand up again.
"In the end, he was tired and said: Look, I need a break and he took a very long break," he says. "At that moment he found his wife, he grew up a lot. I don't press that timeline anymore. He has earned the right to do it on his own time."
Justin also intervenes: "Being human is a challenge for everyone. We are all fighting to some extent. We all have individual pains, fears and anxieties, worries. My life is changing a lot. Marry. Go back to the studio. Talk about getting married and the process and be creative in this new chapter. Be happy with what I am doing. Have a good headroom. A better headroom. "
The 25-year-old singer also shares that as he matured as an artist and as a man, he has realized how to use his "gift,quot; for the "right reasons."
Hailey also proves to be his # 1 follower and fan of all this.
"I love watching him do what he loves. Honestly, I feel like I'm here to cheer him up and support him. Last time when I was doing the Purpose album, I was for a lot of that, but definitely not so intimately. I love watching him do what is so good. There is a lot of pressure on an artist, musicians specifically that I think people cannot see because they are not present for the entire process, "says Hailey." So I am someone who is not a musician and who is not involved in music that way, seeing him, I have a completely new respect for Justin and other artists who put their blood, sweat and tears in their trade. "
During the second episode of Seasons On YouTube, Hailey continues to proudly talk about Justin and his artistic process, and says he "loves being part of the process."
"I love watching him do what is so good, even if that means I lie on the couch until 3-4 in the morning watching TV shows and just being close," she says. "I just enjoy the energy that comes with it. We make it a really fun process. You know we brought friends, people just hang up and I don't know, I feel at home wherever I am, so if he's locked in the studio that it feels like my home. "
Justin's third episode follows his entourage and more at a glance at the artist's relentless work ethic. Then in the fourth episode of Seasons, we get more information about Justin and Hailey's relationship and his way to the altar.
"Since I was young I always wanted to get married, I always wanted a family," Justin says in the confessional. "That was always at the top of my list, but I didn't know what was going to happen, I'm really excited and I'm very happy about that and I have the sickest girl in the game, it's amazing."
When a video montage of the two begins to play, Hailey in a voiceover says: "Everything happened so fast and all at once, but he and I have known each other for so long that there was a part of that that didn't it's scary. "
Justin also reveals that he still gets nervous with her in the room or when she is listening to how he records new music in the studio.
"I don't know if she just makes me nervous because I love her so much," Justin says. "I want her to like my stuff and it's also about her, so I'm like singing about her, so it's a strange thing but it's amazing."
