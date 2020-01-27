Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since the liberation of the camp | Poland news

%MINIFYHTML3c5a3c42e4dd643a4e065c75332b56e111% %MINIFYHTML3c5a3c42e4dd643a4e065c75332b56e112%

More than one million people, mostly Jews, were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest concentration camp in Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, between 1940 and 1945.

A group of survivors will participate in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary since the Soviet army freed it from the Nazis, but that number is declining year after year.

The message of the survivors is clear: the world must not allow this to happen again.

Jonah Hull from Al Jazeera reports from the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, Poland.