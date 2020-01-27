Regional elections in Italy: Salvini misses left bastion | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML7541604697b9f87159bd866e5529192311% %MINIFYHTML7541604697b9f87159bd866e5529192312%

Early results suggest that the Italian right-wing leader of the League Party has not been able to win a key regional election.

The former vice minister hoped to unseat the center-left Democratic Party in Emilia-Romagna, a region that has traditionally been a left-wing bastion.

But the high participation of an anti-populist movement seems to have tipped the scales.

Even so, analysts say that the fact that Salvini's party came in second place proves that he should not be fired so easily.

Sonia Gallego from Al Jazeera reports from Bologna.