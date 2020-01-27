Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci mourn Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna – See the ex-partner's publications

Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, marked the death of Kobe Bryant in her social media account with a post. Her ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci, also shared a couple of posts on her own social media account, remembering Kobe. Check out their posts below.

"Incredible,quot; praying for loved ones "Reginae captioned her post. This was published before it has been confirmed that GiGi also dies.

A follower said: ‘God please comfort all the families that were affected in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Amen, "and someone else posted this:" Now he will show basketball to the gods. Today I will light his altar so that the gods of heaven receive him. "

Someone said that Kobe won't even see his baby turn one: "I hate that he doesn't even see his last baby turn 1 smh,quot; so sad. "

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, is mentioned by one of Nae's fans: "When he lost the love of his life and his baby,quot; gave him strength. "

YFN Lucci posted the following message: "If you don't have daughters, you'll never understand this damn kiss. Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi."

Someone else said: ‘I hope your family finds comfort that they were together. There is nothing like a father-daughter bond "God bless all affected families."

A follower published this: “ My heart is completely broken sending all the prayers to your family & # 39; & # 39 ;, and someone else said: “ Man, I can't imagine losing my daughter or my son & # 39; & # 39 ;. a. & # 39;

Earlier today, it was reported that the authorities managed to identify the other seven victims who were in the same helicopter and also lost their lives.

RIP Kobe, Gigi and everyone else who lost their lives in this terrible accident. Pray for families and love one of the victims.



