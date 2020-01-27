Raymond Tusk could miss Saudi Arabia's role | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLa2f6bfa033f24ee26710d3e68615faa211% %MINIFYHTMLa2f6bfa033f24ee26710d3e68615faa212%





Raymond Tusk – I could run in Saudi Arabia

Raymond Tusk will have three more weeks to recover from his moderate career in Wolverhampton before making the decision to send him to Saudi Arabia at the end of next month.

If coach Richard Hannon is not happy with Raymond Tusk, then the five-year-old will sit at the Red Sea Turf Handicap for more than a mile and seven stadiums in Riyadh on February 29.

If that were the case, I would go directly to the Betway Marathon Championship on the Final Day for all weather in Lingfield on Good Friday (April 10).

Raymond Tusk booked his spot there when he won a fast track qualifier in Newcastle in December, but was disappointed in a similar race in Wolverhampton this month.

"Nothing came to light," said Tim Palin, partner and racing director for Middleham Park Racing owners.

"He just ran flat, in our opinion.

"He has run pounds below his best level. We could have returned to the well too often."

"He was on the move all summer, went to Australia (for the Melbourne Cup) and then won the quick qualification (in Newcastle)."

Raymond Tusk had still appeared well in himself before his poor career.

"The second horse, Funny Kid, was far from us, and we beat him the previous time," Palin added.

"He was as good at home in advance as he had been before he wanted to go to Newcastle. (But) obviously his form went down the day."

"We have in mind the race of Saudi Arabia. It is not definitive, but it is a possibility. Richard (Hannon) says that he will give him three easy weeks, he will see how he is and then he will decide if we go there or not. No.

"If not, we will refresh it for Final Day at the end of the season for all weather. That will be your goal."