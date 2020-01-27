Ranveer Singh's fanboy moment with Kamal Haasan



These days, Ranveer Singh is preparing to launch promotions for Kabir Khan's & # 39; 83. But it seems there was something more exciting that put Ranveer in a good mood. The actor recently met southern superstar Kamal Haasan. The legendary actor / filmmaker, who has given some iconic performances in several films, is surely an idol and inspiration for the actors. No wonder, when Mr. Singh met the mega star, he was very elated. He quickly posted a photo on Instagram, capturing the moment he met Kamal Haasan and shook his hand. He captioned the image saying: "One of the greats of the performance. What an honor."



Ranveer Singh will soon release the preview of his next movie & # 39; 83, where he plays the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be seen in love with his real-life wife, Deepika Padukone, who plays Romi Dev. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.