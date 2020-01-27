Ranbir Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and others enjoy a football match

While Sunday is the day to relax and rest, some like to enjoy a sports game. Ranbir Kapoor, as we all know, is a big football fan. He is a member of a celebrity soccer team, which plays games for charitable purposes.

Seen in Bandra on Sunday night, we saw Ranbir Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Jim Sarbh, Aadar Jain and some other Bollywood actors enjoying a football game. Ranbir shared a silly moment with the paparazzi while posing with a banana. Jim, Aparshakti and others posed for the shutters to show their best smiles. The boys had a lot of fun.

Check out photos of the actors here,