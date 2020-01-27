Rainstorms in Brazil: the death toll rises to 44 | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTML4b14ae92966d221e83593b2d1e60c1c011% %MINIFYHTML4b14ae92966d221e83593b2d1e60c1c012%

The death toll caused by record rains in southeastern Brazil rose to at least 44 on Sunday when authorities expressed alarm over the continuing storms.

At least 44 people died in the state of Minas Gerais. There were also reports that nine others died in the neighboring Holy Spirit. More than a dozen people were still missing, authorities said.

About 20,000 people were evacuated due to the threat of flooding and landslides.

%MINIFYHTML4b14ae92966d221e83593b2d1e60c1c013% %MINIFYHTML4b14ae92966d221e83593b2d1e60c1c014%

The capital of the state of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, registered 171 mm (6.7 inches) in a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

The state governor, Gustavo Zema, declared a state of emergency in 99 cities, a measure aimed at facilitating federal disaster assistance.

Damage view after a landslide in Vila Bernadete, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil (Douglas Magno / AFP)

He also decreed three days of official mourning for those killed in floods and landslides.

The authorities in Espirito Santo said they were on high alert "due to a forecast of more rain.

In the city of Alegre, officials warned that a dam was in danger of breaking and urged people living below to evacuate.

Another 2,000 people were evacuated in the city of Itaperuna, state of Rio de Janeiro.

From India, where he is on an official trip, President Jair Bolsonaro said the government was doing "everything possible,quot;, adding that in such a large area "it is difficult to serve everyone."