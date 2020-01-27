Rain denies Pakistan the possibility of bleaching the T20I over Bangladesh | Cricket News





Pakistan beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the three-game T20I series

Pakistan's hopes of a T20I sweep over Bangladesh were destroyed by rain with the third and final game in Lahore abandoned without a thrown ball.

Babar Azam's men had to settle for a 2-0 victory, having won the first two games, also at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, for five and nine wickets respectively for their first victory in the T20I series since 2018.

Pakistan turned to the series against Bangladesh without a victory in seven international matches of the T20, a race that incorporated a unique defeat to England in Cardiff and losses of the series at home to Sri Lanka in Australia.

But they proved to be too strong for the Tigers to cement their place at the top of the T20I classification, although a defeat in the third rained game would have seen them fall below Australia in the classification.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now face each other in a series of two events, with the first game to be played in Rawalpindi from February 7 and the second in Karachi from April 5, once the Pakistan Super League ends.

The parties will also dispute a single ODI in Karachi on April 3.