Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzle at the 2020 Grammys

The awards season is in full swing and we anxiously spend our days waiting for our favorite Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas to drop some style bombs on the red carpets. After their impressive appearance at the Golden Globes, the couple is back with another player for the 2020 Grammys.

Taking the leap on the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra opted for a dazzling number of Ralph and Russo. Its extreme neckline that flaunted its pierced belly button with some minimal fringe details around the sleeves and the front burned the red carpet and we didn't complain. Complementing the lovely lady, Nick Jonas wore a completely golden semi-casual look with a layered t-shirt with a textured suit.

The two walked along the red carpet together and no doubt the parents went crazy with their pretty poses and jokes. Scroll down to see all the images now.