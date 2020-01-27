Preview of the match – Leeds vs Millwall

%MINIFYHTMLbb538852068601d655d20c273a2343ae11% %MINIFYHTMLbb538852068601d655d20c273a2343ae12%

Leeds will face Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Leeds will be without suspended midfielder Kalvin Phillips for his home game against Millwall. Phillips begins a three-game ban after his consecutive red card in the recent defeat in the QPR and head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Ben White will assume the role of defensive midfielder.

The new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is not expected to appear after completing his loan movement on Tuesday, but endman Ian Poveda, signed last week from Manchester City, could be included in the team. Leeds has also been driven by the return to fitness of striker Tyler Roberts and midfielder Jamie Shackleton, who have been sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Millwall chief Gary Rowett has not reported new injuries after his team's defeat in the FA Cup against Sheffield United. Rowett made five changes to his initial lineup over the weekend and is likely to remember characters like Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson and Jed Wallace.

Shaun Williams serves the final game of his three-game ban and midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) is not yet available. Billy Mitchell and James Brown hope to reappear after they started the weekend.

Recent form

Including the defeat of the third round of the FA Cup against Arsenal on January 6, Leeds has not won in its last four games and has lost the last three in succession. Their only victory since Christmas came on December 29, when they beat Birmingham 5-4.

Millwall, meanwhile, is moving very well towards the championship playoffs and has won three of his last four, leaving Reading Luton and Brentford on the road. More impressively, since Gary Rowett took over at the end of October, the Lions have lost only two of the 16 games in the league.

Conversation point: Is Leeds doing badly again?

With the control of Leeds in the first two places, seemingly relaxing every week, we take a look at the factors that hinder the progress of Marcelo Bielsa's team …

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Leeds have won six of their last seven home league games against Millwall (L1), losing the other match 4-3 in January 2018.

The home team has won nine of the last 11 league games between Leeds and Millwall (D1 L1).

This is the first time that Leeds and Millwall face a Tuesday in a league game: they last faced each other on this day of the week in November 1988 in the Full Members Cup, a 2-0 Millwall victory.

The defeat against Millwall would see Marcelo Bielsa lose four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2015 with Marseille.

Since (and including) his 3-3 draw at home against Cardiff on December 14, Leeds has won six points in seven games; only Luton (1) has accumulated fewer points during this period.

No Championship team has won more points than Millwall (29 of 15 games) since the first game run by Gary Rowett at the end of October.

Prutton's prediction

Not only is West Brom starting to stagger at the top of the Championship. Leeds went through November and early December, with seven consecutive victories that pressured the Baggies intensely, but Cardiff gasped when Cardiff held them in a 3-3 draw and now they are about to be usurped by the chase group.

They welcome a Millwall team that will be full of confidence, not only because of their impressive start with Gary Rowett, but also knowing that they won the second leg 2-1 in early October. I have a feeling that there may be a similar result on Elland Road.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)