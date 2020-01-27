Preview of the match – Cardiff vs W Brom

%MINIFYHTML588fa710cf8413bde4ba8d9544ad687911% %MINIFYHTML588fa710cf8413bde4ba8d9544ad687912%







%MINIFYHTML588fa710cf8413bde4ba8d9544ad687913% %MINIFYHTML588fa710cf8413bde4ba8d9544ad687914%

Cardiff will face West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Cardiff striker Danny Ward returns to the race for his team's Sky Bet Championship crash at home with West Brom leaders on Tuesday night. Ward was forced to suffer a head injury in the 1-1 draw in Birmingham nine days ago and, following the concussion protocols, was ruled out of the fourth round draw of the FA Cup in Reading on Saturday.

Defender Lee Peltier should also be available after missing the tie with the Royals with a dead leg, although midfielder Joe Ralls is in doubt after leaving that game after 30 minutes. Although Chief Neil Harris made seven changes to the match at Madejski Stadium, he is expected to return closer to the side he played against the Blues.

Albion will be without Semi Ajayi after the defender was ejected for two reserve offenses in the fourth round victory of the FA Cup 1-0 on Saturday at West Ham. That forces Chief Slaven Bilic to a change for the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, with Ajayi as the second player out for a ban, as midfielder Matheus Pereira plays the second game of a three-game suspension.

Win prizes with the new Sky Bet EFL rewards app! The sponsors of the EFL title, Sky Bet, are giving fans the chance to win tickets to the game, experiences of money they can't buy and signed gifts, just for supporting their club!

Bilic has two players sidelined by an injury to midfielder Grady Diangana and defender Kieran Gibbs, both with hamstring problems. After making eight changes to the game with the Hammers, like Harris, Bilic is expected to rotate his squad again while seeking to end a streak of six league games without a victory.

Recent form

While Cardiff still looks much better since Neil Harris took over, they started hitting a sticky patch and took out their last three Championship games, perhaps due to the accumulation of games caused by his third-round replay with Carlisle and the Repeat of the fourth round with reading yet to come.

West Brom has really started stuttering at the top of the division and there is only a three-point gap between them and Fulham in third place before Tuesday's game. Although they beat West Ham in the FA Cup on Saturday, they lost 1-0 to Stoke in their last league outing and drew 2-2 with Charlton nine days earlier.

Latest EFL installments See the latest EFL odds and more from Sky Bet …

What the managers said …

Cardiff & # 39; s Neil Harris: "We just had a series of games busy. With three games in six days. Ideally, you want the rest and recovery to be the best possible, but there are many teams in the same position, so we have no Complaints there.

"There is a brief change and that puts the group and its physical condition to the test, but I am lucky to have a good central group of players who want to play. This is where team management becomes key: the next three games will give opportunities for players to come in and bet their claim. "

West Brom & # 39; s Bilic slave: TBC

The most outstanding

1:59 The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Cardiff. The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Cardiff.

1:55 The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke. The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke.

Opta statistics

Cardiff's last local league game against West Brom was in December 2013 in the Premier League: the Bluebirds won 1-0.

West Brom last completed a league double over Cardiff City in the 1974-75 season.

Cardiff has only been defeated once at home in the Championship this season (P13 W7 D5 L1), the least amount of home losses of any team in this campaign.

Since (and including) his home draw against Brentford on December 21, West Brom has won just four points in six games; only Luton (1) has accumulated fewer points during this period.

Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists) in 19 Championship games this season; In 19 League One games last season he was involved in just three goals (2 goals and 1 assist).

West Brom is conceding 0.79 goals per game away from home in the Championship this season, compared to 1.43 per game in the Hawthorns.

Prutton's prediction

The inability to end the games is really hurting Cardiff, who has drawn four of his last five games, including two in the FA Cup, adding unwanted congestion to his already packed schedule and restricting them to a seven-game league victory.

There really seems to be a hint of altitude sickness in West Brom, too. There is simply no consistency and Grady Diangana's injury in mid-December seems to have had some influence on that. They really need a victory here, but I'm not sure they get it.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)