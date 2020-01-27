Portuguese hacker identified as a source of Luanda Leaks | News

%MINIFYHTML10fc1df24b94dbc0c5a217aa8142beb111% %MINIFYHTML10fc1df24b94dbc0c5a217aa8142beb112%

A Portuguese hacker assumed responsibility for revealing hundreds of thousands of files that reveal how billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former president of Angola, built a vast commercial empire, her lawyers said.

The hacker, Rui Pinto, delivered a hard drive "containing all the data related to the recent revelations about Ms. Isabel Dos Santos' fortune,quot; to an irregularity reporting organization in 2018, her lawyers said Monday.

Pinto, 31, is awaiting trial in a Lisbon jail for extortion and other crimes, claiming to be behind "Football Leaks,quot;, a treasure of 70 million high-profile documents that expose the clubs' business European football His defense team said he was acting in the public interest.

Lawyers William Bourdon and Francisco Teixeira da Mota said their client was also behind "Luanda Leaks,quot;: more than 700,000 documents "that contain all the data related to the recent revelations about the fortune of Isabel dos Santos, her family and all actors that could be involved. "

"Without the immense revelations of Luanda Leaks, which were made possible by our client, the regulatory, police and judicial authorities would have done nothing," said the lawyers.

Pinto delivered the hard drive with the documents to the Platform to protect whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) at the end of 2018, lawyers said. PPLAAF passed it to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which, together with 37 media partners, published the findings last week.

Pinto's lawyers said they expect his role in Luanda's revelations to influence the criminal case against him (Rodrigo Antunes / EPA)

Dos Santos, whose father José Eduardo dos Santos left power in 2017 after ruling Angola for 38 years, has denied acting badly and says the leaks are part of a campaign politically motivated by the government of his father's successor.

Since Luanda Leaks' investigations emerged, Angola has announced that she and several associates are the target of a criminal investigation.

Banks, consulting and accounting companies have distanced themselves from two Saints and their associates, announcing internal investigations into business with her.

Teixeira Da Mota said he hoped that Pinto's role in Luanda's revelations would influence the criminal case against him.

"I would like the international authorities to look at it differently now,quot; Teixeira da Mota told the news agency Reuters on Monday. "Treat him as a whistleblower and get away from the punitive approach they have taken so far."

Portuguese prosecutors could not be reached immediately for comments Dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa, also could not be reached to comment on Pinto's role in the leaks.

Teixeira da Mota said that Pinto had compiled and delivered the data to the PPLAAF. However, he could not confirm whether Pinto collected all the data himself.

ICIJ and PPLAAF confirmed Pinto as the person behind the leaks in Monday's statements. Pinto's lawyer, Bourdon, is also co-founder and president of PPLAAF.

"As in the case of Football Leaks, these revelations should allow new investigations to be initiated," he said in a PPLAAF statement.