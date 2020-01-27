Pie de paz: my last discussion with my sister | USA UU. And canada

%MINIFYHTML2cdea2d69f09d1ecfa2b446acdcbb94111% %MINIFYHTML2cdea2d69f09d1ecfa2b446acdcbb94112%

The last time I saw my sister we discussed the cake.

She was sitting with the last Ann Patchett, her cheats sliding down a slippery nose through July's sweat. But behind those glasses, Lori was as vigilant as a lynx, watching over her brothers and her filthy and greedy children, discouraging any attempt to cut a too large portion of the French cherry dessert she had brought from the bakery.

It was our tenth family reunion, a meeting that threatened the fragile sanity that everyone had devised since we fled our childhood home. My brothers and sisters, 13 in all, had never all lived in the house at the same time, thank God. There was exactly one family photo, taken before the exodus of childhood. Blurred and poorly framed, it was full of squirrel children who could have used more protein but laughed in spite of it. The elder was sitting without smiling under an undeniable mustache. I was the baby. The turn that held me was Lori, and the object of his gaze was not the camera but me.

Lori was the fourth daughter, I was the last. Our domestic ethics imitated the musical chairs of the party game. We grab and grab everything, from oatmeal packages to toilet paper, and tear our asses to an empty seat before someone else gets it. But Lori did not attribute the shortage to the endless chain of babies. He once said objectively: "They were the only new things I received."

My poor parents Everyday life must have been a heavy rain of November, with defeat settling like mold in each of its goals. In addition to the church, Lori was the only civilizing influence in the wild uproar of our home. Militant in her maternal agenda, she taught me to wash the dishes, often without soap, always without a sponge.



Lori holds her little sister, Amy, in the front row (Photo courtesy of Amy Doyle)

She brought my sister Tara and me on camping trips. These nightly nights seemed promising when she gave us our own lanterns and we braided each other's hair, but in reality they were very little veiled lessons about late gratification and courage. On a trip, during a tedious time when the only sweets allowed were carob brownies, I complained about her in the camp bathroom where Tara and I washed the dishes. My complaints: 1. I was tired of hiking. 2. I missed hot dogs. 3. Lori was a bossy whore that didn't even seem to like us, so why did she bring us?

The words buzzed along with the mosquitoes and the fluorescent lights when she lit up, the braids she had woven before bounced behind her like alarmed children who couldn't keep up.

She pointed with a deadly finger. "Your!" he hissed, "you're a little ungrateful. Since you're having such a bad time, tomorrow I'll take you home after breakfast." He turned around leaving a silence that chilled the moist air.

"You're dead," Tara said after making sure she was really gone and not spying outside under the open window.

I was humiliated, bloodied by mosquito bites on scratches, disappeared The Brady Bunch, but I didn't want to go home. Lori was young and beautiful, drove fast, never cried. I liked to pretend it was my mother.

I needed her, until I didn't

But then he had his own family and moved.

At first they visited a lot, driving home in trucks that became newer over the years. Desperate to stay in our house and not in his in-laws, I would help my mother prepare her room. It would clean the kitchen floor with ammonia, empty the dozen ashtrays and hide all the clothes somewhere.

But more babies came. Soon she was busy camping with them, sewing clothes for his dollies, singing "Teddy Bear & # 39; s Picnic,quot;. Although she did not graduate from college, she reigned over a domestic empire that would produce swimming records and high scores on the SAT.

In my last year in high school I had my own room, the one at the door. For Christmas I received a Smith Corona electric typewriter, a gift so forgiving in its price and intentions that a younger child might feel a little embarrassed. But not me. Now I ran with the crowd of J Crew, prepared for college, for whom an Smith Corona electric typewriter was not an accessory, but a necessity, like sponges and toilet paper.

When I graduated from high school, Lori sent me a card. There was no cash inside, so I threw it aside, ignoring the handwritten message: "I have high expectations of all your efforts." I didn't need her anymore.

A penny in the post

As adults, when she visited, we filled our 16 year old gap with red wine. One night, in that sweet spot of the second drink, I shared an idea for a story I wanted to write about our mother. I lit a Nag Champa incense stick and told him how remarkable it was that even in the densest fog of motherhood, our mother could pay special attention. "At least for me," I added. "I remember receiving anonymous letters with nickels. I would never admit it was her, probably to make it more magical."

I took a long drink of my Marlboro Light, eager to stain the image too precious. Certainly, there had been no Mail Fairy when Lori was little. I could feel the resentment that sometimes peeked through the structure of my relationships with older brothers. It was a broken spring on the cot where all the younger children had to sleep, a sharp edge that cut our little backs.

"You should leave it," he said exhaling a diagonal ribbon of smoke. "It's really a lowbrow habit."

The room was full of the too sweet Nag Champa.

"Oh, I know what I was going to ask you." I turned off the incense stick in a pot. "Could you hem this raincoat I got from the thrift store?"

She was a master seamstress who had made bridesmaid and dance dresses, wool jackets copied from LL Bean and window treatments for her siblings. I doubt anyone ever paid him.

I ran to my closet to look for my coat and when I returned to the living room, she had cleared the table and headed for the free room. He took off my coat when we said goodbye and left before I woke up the next morning.

A few days later a package arrived by mail. Heavier than its original version, the new hem coat had an envelope in my pocket with my name and our childhood address written. I could feel the blow of the coins, the satisfactory weight that anchored me to a precious memory.

"Dear Amy," the note said, the words heavier than the nickels, "I'm sorry it took me so long to answer."

French cherry pie

When I became a mother, I sent letters with nickels to my own son, and in that tenth family reunion I cut a second piece of that French cherry pie.

By then, my brothers were divided equally between those who were in recovery and those who were not yet. However, we all felt that the atmosphere changed at 5 p.m., the magical time for drinkers.

I was cutting the cake with my right hand while holding my son with my left when my sister got up from her chair in the corner and approached the dessert table. Proudly sober, an identity that confused the rest of us because no one had ever seen her drunk, she served herself a coffee.

"Do you think you could take something else for your seconds so that there is enough for everyone?" she asked.

Some boy had left the door open again. Inside the house that we rent every year for the party, there were flies everywhere. He expected one to land on his beautiful French cherry.

"This is the only thing Miguel can eat," I said, making a straight gesture to my son who had food allergies. "I brought a salad. Shredded pork. Rice. And rolls. I think I should have brought an extra cake too." I turned satisfied, eager to get away before she said anything to calm the situation. These AA people were known for bringing out all the fun of the drama.

But she did not. He grabbed his bag, got furious, and knocked down the gravel road, angry tires throwing surprised stones.

When he returned less than an hour later, he had another cake. It was still hot, and its almond softness mixed with the sharp fruit to attract the rugrats that did not deserve to leave their hiding places for a few seconds. But all I smelled was a lesson she was trying to teach me about being greedy and moody, and not a bite passed through my lips.

A party dress, a raincoat and a cake.

The next day he made the rounds to say goodbye. I hung out in the bathroom until I heard the soft creak of his car coming out of the stone path.

Four months later she sent me an email. Could you send him something he had left the last time he was at home, something he needed for his next trip to China? This was a dream adventure to which he felt entitled as part of his anti-climactic retirement from motherhood.

Time and space had cleared most of the bad juju between us. I sent her things in the mail, happy to prove that it was not selfish garbage.

On Sunday after Thanksgiving, three days after his return, he was admitted to the hospital, intubated within an hour and was admitted to the ICU. He stayed there for three days until he died of H1N1 flu. It was that fast.

She was the sister who had sent me an anonymous email full of treasures as a child. Who had made my party dress? Who had fenced the raincoat I still use.

We had fought for a cake.