Phaedra Parks says that no good man would die young if death were fair

Phaedra Parks is another of her favorite celebrities who also chose to pay her respects to her social media account. She marked the tragic event that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, her daughter and seven other people in her social media account with two heartbreaking messages.

First, he shared a photo with Kobe, who captioned with the following words:

‘No one knows the time or time, but none of us will miss this appointment. I am more than surprised and sad to hear about the death of #KobeBryant: he was an athlete, philanthropist, admirable son, father and admirable humanitarian husband. Death is not fair, but if it were, no good man would die young. #RIP #Kobe 😢🙏🏾🕊 #legend 💔 ’Phaedra captioned its publication.

He also shared a photo with Kobe and his baby, Gianna Bryant:

‘I cannot imagine the pain associated with burying a son, a daughter, a husband, an innocent child. My prayers and sincere condolences are with the family and all those affected by this horrible tragedy. God bless the dead and give peace to the living. #RIP #Kobe & #Gianna Earth has no shame that God cannot heal. Ed ’Phaedra wrote in the caption.

A follower said: "Amen Phaedra, the Earth has no shame that God cannot heal," and someone else posted this message: "My prayers are with all the families in this battle! Know that God is still here. no matter what! Amen "

Another follower published: Muy Very eloquently stated! God bless your family and friends in this unexpected and difficult time "

Someone else shared: ‘Well said! Sometimes, when you are going through a difficult time, there is always someone who is going through a lot worse! This is heartbreaking. "

Ad

Let's keep all these people and their living beings raised in prayer during this painful moment of their lives.



Post views:

0 0