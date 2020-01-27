Pep Guardiola urges Man City fans to stand for the Carabao Man Utd Cup qualifier | Soccer news

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the Carabao Cup, second leg of semifinals on Wednesday, live at Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off 7.45pm

















0:46



Pep Guardiola expects Manchester City fans to fill the stadium for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester United rivals

Pep Guardiola expects Manchester City fans to fill the stadium for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester United rivals

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City fans to fill Etihad Stadium when they face their Manchester United rivals in the Carabao Cup.

United city host in the second leg of the semifinal on Wednesday – live in Sky Sports – with its 3-1 side up after the opening game at Old Trafford.

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

Guardiola made the appeal after a crowd of 39,223, well below the 55,000 capacity, saw Sunday's 4-0 loss to Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"Now we have three days to prepare (to play) against United. Hopefully our fans can come and fill our stadium," he said.

Man City vs Man Utd Live

"The determination was always there in the Premier League. We are still there fighting every day, especially at Sheffield United (last week)."

"Now the determination is next, the second leg of the Carabao Cup, to reach the final. That is the goal."

Pep: Liverpool is fantastic, phenomenal

Pep Guardiola is satisfied with the overall performance of Manchester City this season, but says that Liverpool's rivals have simply been "phenomenal."

The leader of the city on the run, Liverpool, for 16 points and the manager Guardiola has long recognized the defeat in the race for the title this season.

Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Liverpool & # 39; fantastic & # 39;

However, City is still second and last season it became the first team to retain the Premier League title in a decade.

"Liverpool will obviously be champion of the Premier League, but it would be champion in Spain, champion in Italy, champion in Germany," he said. "They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 wins, a draw.

Merseyside, Manchester derbies live at Sky Sports

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest batch of live Premier League games, with great derbies of Merseyside and Manchester on the March calendar.

Liverpool's charge towards a first league title in 30 years will continue in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with Jurgen Klopp's side making the short trip to Everton for a Monday Night Football confrontation on March 16, before receiving Crystal Palace the following weekend.

The latest selection of Sky Sports matches also includes the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 8, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stuttering side seeks momentum from a league double against Manchester City.