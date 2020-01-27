People create possible logos after the petition requests that the NBA logo be changed to Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTMLf8861d446d113bff31594877a3b1d72b11% %MINIFYHTMLf8861d446d113bff31594877a3b1d72b12%

So, a petition is circling and calling NBA to change your logo from the silhouette of Jerry West to that of the late Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant, considered one of the CABROS in the history of basketball, lost his life Sunday in a helicopter crash in the hills of California.

Nick M, the person who initiated the petition, took change.org To say: "With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize it forever as the new NBA logo."

%MINIFYHTMLf8861d446d113bff31594877a3b1d72b13% %MINIFYHTMLf8861d446d113bff31594877a3b1d72b14%

The current NBA logo of the Jerry West silhouette has been the same since it was created in 1971. So far, it is unclear whether changing the NBA logo is even an option for the organization.

Jerry West or the NBA have commented on this petition, however, this is what he had to say about Kobe's death:

"This loss of Kobe, Gianna and everyone on board is more than tragic and incomprehensible," he said in a statement. “I will love Kobe forever and always appreciate the time I spent with him.

"I saw him grow from being an energetic child to being the man he became, making a difference in the lives of so many people." It has left the world a better place. "

Fans have already started designing their own Kobe NBA logos, check them out below!

Kobe Bryant changed the game. Maybe it's time to change the @NBA logo. RIP Black Mamba 💔 pic.twitter.com/ErDn6mIP5H – Carwyn Thomas (@ CarwynThomas94) January 27, 2020

Seen this before, I thought it was pretty dumb! Obviously remove his face but the silhouette is Kobe all day. Enter that in the NBA logo. Graphic designers, please stand up! pic.twitter.com/883xB7ao90 – SmoothSteve (@SmoothSteve) January 27, 2020

As I said before, Kobe always wanted to immortalize himself in the history of the NBA. Idk a better way than to make it the new logo. What is your favorite?#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/8kd5nCzEQr – KING NBA Statistics (@NBAStatsKing) January 28, 2020