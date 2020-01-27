Paul vs Gib: AnEsonGib predicts an explosive fight with Jake Paul | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLf676cee0016937210dbadac3652c581011% %MINIFYHTMLf676cee0016937210dbadac3652c581012%









AnesonGib warned Jake Paul to wait for a & # 39; war & # 39; six round

AnEsonGib warned Jake Paul that the pressure will "eat him,quot;, as he promised an explosive fight with his American YouTube rival.

The sensations of social networks can resolve their heated dispute in a Miami bill in the early hours of Friday morning, live in Sky Sportsand they will rekindle their war of words at the press conference on Tuesday.

Reputations are at stake as professional boxing debutants share the ring, but Gib insists he is enjoying a fiery confrontation in front of a large audience of fans.

He has no control over his opponent, he won't have control of the fight, so I think that kind of pressure will eat him a little. AnEsonGib

"I think the madness is embedded in my DNA," Gib said. Sky sports.

"For him, when it comes to pushing, he likes to have control in every situation of his life. This is a kind of situation in which he has no control. He has no control over his opponent, he won't have control of the fight. , so I think that kind of pressure will eat him a little.

"For me, I thrive there. You can see my strikes. Those moments are where I thrive. The fight itself is where I thrive."

Paul has been training with three-peso world champion Shane Mosley, while Gib is working with Viddal Riley, who led KSI to victory over the older brother of American star Logan in November.

AnEsonGib plans to produce an aggressive approach from the opening bell

"Realistically, everyone knows what I bring," Gib said. "He's bringing athletics, he's the best Pauls fighter and what am I bringing? I'm bringing heat. Twelve rounds of action for a six-round fight and we'll see if he can deal with it. It's war." That's what it is about, the fight is war.

"It's in the US, so Jake is going to have the local audience, but you know what, boo me, boo me, because when I hit your man in front of you, I'll have my hand raised and I'm going to look everyone in the eyes. "

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler in the main event, with Tevin Farmer putting his IBF super featherweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz, and unified super bantamweight world champion Daniel Roman He faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Demetrius Andrade confronts Luke Keeler in a battle that overcomes bills

