Paul Merson: Jurgen Klopp should rest, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is & # 39; duck sitting & # 39; | Soccer news

Merson says: I fear for the four best opportunities of Tottenham with the departure of Christian Eriksen









Paul Merson gives his verdict on Jurgen Klopp's vote to play "children,quot; in the FA Cup, while admitting his fears for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United.

Can I understand where Jurgen Klopp comes from?

100 percent.

You have to rest players; You go for the Premier League, a first league title in 30 years. Without disrespecting Shrewsbury, but that Liverpool team should have been good enough to beat them.

They started well and faded away, which probably shows the inexperience and the difference between U23 soccer and men's soccer.

I don't know if Klopp has booked something with his family or if he has the hump and is going to the programming, but why didn't anyone think about this in terms of planning?

I managed in the lower Walsall leagues. It was difficult. I know these Liverpool boys are winning, but it's 24/7, it doesn't disconnect. There are not enough hours in the day for a manager.

Jurgen Klopp is thinking of winning the league. He will think of himself and his team. If you need rest, you will have a rest.

Paul Merson sympathizes with Jurgen Klopp, who pursues the title

Ask Anfield fans and the millions of followers around the world, whatever Klopp says will go. If he does not go (to the repetition), I would like to think that he would sit with the small children and explain to them.

I think he will continue with what he said. He has to take the Premier League home, although he doesn't seem to lose a game, I think he needs to rest. I can understand people who debate it, but I don't understand why they can't have a rest.

Whatever he does, Liverpool fans will be behind him.

Is a winter break needed? A plus Winter vacations is. It is a free weekend. If you give players, say, three weeks off, they can go somewhere like La Manga for a mini preseason.

"Whoever the team with the lowest seed is, should be automatically selected against the best teams." Paul Merson believes that radical changes can be made to help save the #FA Cup 📺 Look #The debate in Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/3wKNCmTF0n – Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 27, 2020

I care about Solskjaer

Every game is important when you're at Manchester United, but especially in the position they are in.

It was a massive pressure game against Tranmere. Of course, they are expected to beat them, but you never know. They did a professional job. Fair play, boys.

Now they go to one of the best club teams in the world and, if it goes wrong, they could be at the end of four or five. Man City did them a favor in the first leg. They are the only team I know that, when they depress you, they keep you depressed.

I worry about Solskjaer. I think it's a sitting duck. I say this because I am thinking about the treatment of Bruno Fernandes and what the people above might be thinking.

I think he ticks the boxes. They need an attacking midfielder, a forward, a defender … I'm not being disrespectful, but they need quite a few players! They certainly have not got the player to pass the ball through the eye of a needle.

But will Solskjaer be there next season? It's hard.

They need to strengthen in all areas. They are a million miles behind. I looked at them against Burnley and felt uncomfortable. This is United Manchester. The fear factor is gone.

I watch them when they play in Liverpool and, now Marcus Rashford is injured, who would enter the opposition team? I would give Harry Maguire the opportunity to join the Liverpool team. I'm sorry, but I couldn't defend anyone else.

No Eriksen, there are no four best for Tottenham

Christian Eriksen will leave Tottenham after more than six years in the club.

I'm pretty surprised For Tottenham selling Christian Eriksen for £ 17 million … that's a cup of tea in the world of football today!

Tottenham needs to be in the top four. They are in a new stadium, they have brought José Mourinho … I would be surprised if they could replace Eriksen in four days. and if they don't replace it, I don't see them come in.

I know he hasn't been uprooting trees, and I know he has received some stick recently from fans, but they haven't improved anyone. If I were Joseph, I would have been saying, resolve and stay.