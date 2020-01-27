Patrick Marleau, the first San Jose Sharks player to score 1,100 points with the franchise

%MINIFYHTML938b869520fb407976b6acec8cfbff0411% %MINIFYHTML938b869520fb407976b6acec8cfbff0412%

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau is reaching great milestones and is making history in the franchise regularly this season.

On Monday, the veteran became the first player in the history of the San Jose franchise to score 1,100 points with the club when he scored in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks.

Striker Dylan Gambrell started the play when he beat the center of the Ducks, Ryan Getzlaf, to the disc behind Anaheim's own net. The disc threw into the corner, where Marleau picked it up and hit it on the target. The soft shot was not necessarily a quality goal opportunity, but Marleau got the best possible rebound.

The disc bounced back to Marleau's stick as he followed his shot towards goalkeeper John Gibson of the Ducks, and the Sharks legend covered it just above Gibson's glove for the second goal of his team's game and a milestone in his career.

Marleau has reached some milestones since joining the Shark franchise at the beginning of the season. It reached the milestone of 1,700 games earlier this month and became the first Sharks player to play 1,500 games for the club in October. In addition to being the first shark to score 1,100 points, it holds the franchise record for scored goals (517).

Marleau has played the fifth largest number of games in the history of the NHL (1,704), but 164 of them (and 84 of his career points) were obtained between 2017-19 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joe Thornton, Marleau's longtime teammate, needs 57 more points to reach 1,100 with the Sharks.