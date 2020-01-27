Panga, box office | filmfare.com

Ashwini Panga Iyer Tiwari arrived in theaters last Friday. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the film tells the story of a kabbadi player, who decides to return to her 30 years. The sports drama also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill.

Upon receiving good reviews from both critics and the public, Panga earned Rs. Rs 2.70 million on its first day at the box office. The movie's earnings recorded an increase over the weekend. Earn Rs. Rs 5.61 million on Saturday and Rs. Rs 6.60 million on Sunday, Panga's total at the box office is now at Rs. Rs 14.91 million. The film faces stiff competition from the protagonist of Street Dancer 3D from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Tanhaji from Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Well, we will have to wait to discover how word of mouth and positive reviews of the film will add to its box office collection.