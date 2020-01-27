Pablo Mari: Arsenal continues in talks for the defense of Flamengo | Soccer news





Pablo Mari was in London over the weekend to chat with Arsenal

Arsenal remains in talks with Flamengo about the signature of defender Pablo Mari.

Mari has returned to Brazil after arriving in England on Saturday to chat with Arsenal, but Sky sports news I have been told that this was always the plan and the Gunners are still hoping to reach an agreement.

Arsenal is looking to sign Spanish until the end of the season with a purchase option.

The 26-year-old would become the first signing of Mikel Arteta since he assumed the position of Arsenal coach in December.

