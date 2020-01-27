On The Record receives permanent ovation at the Sundance Film Festival despite Oprah Winfrey's departure

Although Oprah Winfrey retired from her position as executive producer of In the registry, The documentary that explores accusations of misconduct against Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, the film still received a big ovation, Billboard reported.

Reportedly, on June 25, the screening of the Russell Simmons documentary, in which some different women detailed their stories about the disgraced tycoon of the entertainment industry, caused audience members to leave their chairs clapping twice. .

During the premiere, Amy Ziering, who was the co-director, said she and the rest of her team were super "proud,quot; of being there. He also thanked the Sundance Film Festival for "standing firm and never blinking."

Initially, it was not clear if the film would be released even after the news that Oprah Winfrey rescinded her support of the film because she thought she did an inappropriate job representing what happened to the accusers. Also, he thought the movie was incomplete.

When Oprah announced she was leaving, both Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering were surprised. They once knew that she felt the same about the documentary, and they really thought she was extremely supportive from the beginning.

Later, Apple TV Plus withdrew its distribution agreement due to its connection with Oprah. However, Sundance continued to support the film. Followers of the Simmons case know that many women accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault and harassment, including Sherri Hines and Sil-Lai Abrams.

Simmons moved to Bali supposedly to avoid being extradited to the United States. The film also aims to describe how women of color often refuse to tell their stories because they don't want to appear as traitors of their ethnic group.

Ad

Earlier this week, one of the accusers of the film came out to describe their experiences after the rescinded support of Oprah Winfrey's documentary. Shortly after Oprah's appearance on the Gayle King show, CBS this morning, in which he explained why he decided to get away from the movie.



Post views:

0 0