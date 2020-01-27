Olivia Munn was working with Kobe Bryant to help children cope with death

It is never easy to say goodbye.

Kobe BryantThe tragic death in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning shocked the world. Many of the family stars and closest friends have turned to social networks to express their anguish and pain for the devastating loss, and now, actress. Olivia Munn She is the last star to share a personal memory of her late friend.

Munn posted photos of Bryant on Instagram revealing that the two were discussing a project to help the younger generation. "Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful, supportive and trustworthy and so, so brilliant. One of the brightest souls I have ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this," the moving homage began.

"We were supposed to meet this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a completely new world from scratch, from continents to oceans and rivers, to trees and trees. even the leaves. in the trees. "