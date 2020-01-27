Olivia Munn was working with Kobe Bryant to help children cope with death

It is never easy to say goodbye.
Kobe BryantThe tragic death in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning shocked the world. Many of the family stars and closest friends have turned to social networks to express their anguish and pain for the devastating loss, and now, actress. Olivia Munn She is the last star to share a personal memory of her late friend.
Munn posted photos of Bryant on Instagram revealing that the two were discussing a project to help the younger generation. "Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful, supportive and trustworthy and so, so brilliant. One of the brightest souls I have ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this," the moving homage began.
"We were supposed to meet this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a completely new world from scratch, from continents to oceans and rivers, to trees and trees. even the leaves. in the trees. "
Munn also detailed the last conversation he had with the deceased athlete and the ways they planned to inspire young children. "The last time we talked, I told you my idea of what the night sky would be made of," he continued. "I was inspired by my friends who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer. By explaining to her youngest daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they told her that & # 39; Billie became a star & # 39 ;. & # 39; To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she will say & # 39; Billie étoile & # 39; ".
She finished with the best wishes for her friend and her family. "We wanted to help children have less fear of death and tell stories of all the big and small stars … And now you are one of them," he wrote. "Sending all my love to Vanessa and your daughters. Rest in love, my friend. I will look for you in heaven."
